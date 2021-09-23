The Clymer Days Festival will once again bring three days of fun to Sherman Street Park in Clymer this weekend.
Friday night, the festival begins with a performance by Full Kilt at 6 p.m.
“They’re a new band to the festival,” said Alice Putt, festival secretary. “They’re from the Johnstown area and will be performing live at the festival.”
Full Kilt is a band that, according to its website, has a specialty of “taking rock songs and ‘Celticfying’ them.”
The band’s performance is scheduled to last until 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival will hold opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. The ceremonies will feature marching bands from Penns Manor, Purchase Line and Marion Center, as well as the playing of the national anthem and the appearance of the American Legion Post 222 Color Guard.
Saturday also will feature a car show beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a performance by Three of Hearts Band at 2 p.m.
A cornhole tournament will be held Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. There is no age limit for the tournament. The cost for entry is $10 per team, and there will be cash prizes.
The band 7 Mile Run will perform at 6 p.m.
Saturday wraps up with a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a community church service with Pastor Robert White at 11 a.m. and a motorcycle show from 1 to 4 p.m.
PA Express, a polka band, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday and the afternoon events, beginning at 3:30 p.m., will feature games and activities such as a milk-chugging contest, sack race and three-legged race.
Sunday will also be the rain date for fireworks.
“The festival is free to attend for everyone,” Putt said. “There will be lots of activities for kids, food booths, craft booths and entertainment.”
Putt also wished to thank the festival sponsors for their help this year, particularly the Clymer American Legion Post 222.
“We have a list of sponsors on our schedule; they’re some of our biggest financial supporters who make the festival possible.”
To see a full list of sponsors as well as the schedule and cornhole tournament sign-up sheet, search for Clymer Days Festival on Facebook.