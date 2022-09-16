The Clymer Days Festival will be held Sept. 23 to 25 at the Sherman Street Park in Clymer. This three-day family event returns with all the activities, music entertainment, vendors, car and motorcycle shows, kid’s activities and premier fireworks show that people have come to enjoy.
This year’s schedule will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 with the Celtic Rock band Full Kilt.
Opening ceremonies will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with the Penns Manor High School Marching Band and American Legion Post 222 Color Guard, followed by a car show from noon to 4 p.m.; Three of Hearts band from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.; a corn hole tournament at 4 p.m., the 7 Mile Run band from 7 to 9 p.m. and a 9 p.m. fireworks show. On Sept. 25, a church service with Pastor White will be held at 10 a.m.
A motorcycle show wth Abate Motorcycle Club will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and D.J. Michele Jones will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
Games and activities, such as milk chugging, sack races and a three-legged race will begin at 3:30 p.m. and a hot dog eating contest will be held at 4 p.m.
There will also be a basket raffle, prizes, games and a variety of food, craft and business vendors.
Call (724) 541-6849 or visit the Facebook page for more information.