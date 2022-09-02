This bench made from recycled plastic was recently donated to Alley Cat Beverage in Clymer. It was donated by members of the Clymer community. The bench is made of 500 pounds of plastic bags and film, and is the third such bench that uses plastic recyclables in an initiative by the Trex Project, a nationwide recycling effort. Any organization can collect recyclable grocery bags and film and turn it in to a named collection site for use in a bench. The 500 pounds is the minimum needed to make a bench. Shown seated on the bench are Amanda Campbell and Eric Buterbaugh, owners of Alley Cat Beverage in Clymer. Standing, from left, are Lauren Boring, Clymer First National Bank employee; Sara Weakland, First National Bank assistant manager; and Jacquie Hathaway, First National Bank branch manager.
Clymer donates bench made of recycled plastic bags
