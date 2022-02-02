The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed Clymer Borough is getting federal funding to purchase two new police vehicles.
In releases recently issued by USDA officials in Washington and Harrisburg, it was reported Clymer is getting a Community Facility Direct Grant of $46,000 and loan of $34,800 to purchase two new law enforcement vehicles with the appropriate fittings and appurtenances.
USDA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said it is part of $1 billion being handed out to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
USDA State Director Bob Morgan said that is one of multiple awards made across Pennsylvania.
Nearby, Manor Township in Armstrong County is getting a $26,300 Community Facilities Grant, while in Cambria County Carrolltown Borough is getting a $15,900 grant and $29,600 loan, Gallitzin Borough a $33,900 grant and $41,200 loan, and Dean Township an $11,000 loan.