CLYMER — State police said two civilians were treated for injuries suffered in an incident Friday morning that resulted in two arrests as well as numerous 911 calls from alarmed residents to Indiana County Emergency Management.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Russell Lee Reynolds, 30, of New Alexandria, was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief graded as a felony of the third degree, as well as simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on June 16 at 1:15 p.m..
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a 30-year-old Clymer man, who was not identified, also was taken into custody, processed and later released. Greenfield said he will be charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, but no docket was available on the state court’s website Friday night.
Greenfield said Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit members responded at 7:46 a.m. to the 1000 block of Sage Street in Clymer, after reports that two men were fighting, one was actively smashing a vehicle with a metal object and one or both men had threatened to kill the other.
Troopers arrived on scene at 8:06 a.m. Greenfield said they observed Reynolds actively striking a metal shovel against a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta sedan, which troopers learned is owned by a 29-year-old Clymer woman.
Greenfield said Reynolds was immediately taken into custody.
Troopers said they observed severe impact damage to every window and panel on the vehicle and determined that Reynolds had caused more than $5,000 in total estimated damage to that vehicle.
Upon further investigation, troopers said they learned that Reynolds and the other man had engaged in a recent physical altercation and that Reynolds had also used a propane tank to strike the Volkswagen.
Greenfield said Reynolds alleged that he had been struck by a glass beer bottle thrown by the other man during the altercation.
He further alleged that the altercation also involved a verbal argument between he and the vehicle owner about music being played loudly inside a residence.
State police said both men were observed to have sustained minor to moderate injuries during their altercation and troopers summoned EMS for Reynolds, who required treatment at the scene.