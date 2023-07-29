More than 13 months after then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1560, designating 57 memorial bridges and highways across Pennsylvania, six of those structures will be dedicated in a ceremony today at 10 a.m. at Sherman Street Park, off Beech Avenue and Seventh Street in Clymer.
The park also is known as Clymer Memorial Park, said state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, who told constituents Friday that he would be one of several speakers giving remarks at that ceremony.
Those structures in turn are among eight bridges and one interchange that will be so designated at today’s ceremony, with three being municipal bridges in area municipalities.
It is happening in a ceremony being conducted by Clymer American Legion Post 222, which is paying for the signs to go up with those structures.
Dan Rice, adjutant of Post 222, said those structures will bring to 20 the total number his American Legion post has spearheaded.
Those structures included in HB 1560 include:
• Bridge Key 19033, on that portion of northbound U.S. Route 119 over state Route 286 in White Township, as the Specialist Five Timothy Rice Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 39537, on that portion of state Route 1005 over a tributary of Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, as the Sergeant Charles R. Learn Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 57053, located over Dixon Run at the intersection of state Route 1012 to state Route 403 in Green Township, as the Pvt. William L. Hadden Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 19231, on that portion of State Route 1014 over the abandoned Conrail Railroad, Green Township, as the Carl E. Keith Memorial Bridge.
• Bridge Key 41272, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 286 over Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, as the Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge.
• The interchange of U.S. Route 119 with U.S. Route 422 in White Township, as the Lt. Col. William A. Rush III Memorial Interchange.
The other bridges honor the memory of Technician Fourth Class William Balogh, Specialist Fourth Class Elmer E. Barr, and Private First Class Joseph Samuel Patterson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.