State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.

More than 13 months after then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1560, designating 57 memorial bridges and highways across Pennsylvania, six of those structures will be dedicated in a ceremony today at 10 a.m. at Sherman Street Park, off Beech Avenue and Seventh Street in Clymer.

The park also is known as Clymer Memorial Park, said state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, who told constituents Friday that he would be one of several speakers giving remarks at that ceremony.