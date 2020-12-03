The death Tuesday of Joe Krolick not only decreased the remaining local tally of America’s “Greatest Generation” but left this central Indiana County coal mining town devoid of perhaps its most iconic figure.
Krolick was 99.
“He had been involved with the borough longer than most of us have been alive,” Mayor Christina King said Wednesday.
King, less than half Krolick’s age, fills the seat that he held for a dozen of his retirement years.
Townspeople in more recent years sent Krolick to represent them, on and off, as a member of the borough council. He was absent for the November meeting, but was a fixture until then in the last seat on the right, in what no colleague considered a token appointment.
“He had a mind like a tack,” Councilman John Hughmanic said this morning.
“He was always quick on his feet,” borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said. “He always had the answer. Even at age 99. You ask him the question, he knew the answer.”
Voting to pay the bills was never glossed over.
“Young lady,” Krolick asked of the secretary at every meeting, “Do we have money to pay those?”
“I would not call him a watchdog, but our conscience,” Hughmanic said. “He would not question things but made sure things were right.”
Hughmanic and Krolick virtually carpooled to monthly council meetings for the past couple of years. Krolick’s health declined and he no longer drove. Until a home health aide started driving him, Krolick regularly rode with Hughmanic.
They’d talk borough business on the way in. Hughmanic politely declined Krolick’s offer to buy him a pizza, too, before they rode home.
Krolick tipped his hand as to who he trusted. Hughmanic knew where to find the spare key hidden outside Krolick’s house.
So did Louis Tate, the borough council president, who said Krolick was an encouraging figure to him in the ways of community service.
That followed by years the days when Krolick maintained law and order in their town, Tate said.
“The Joe Krolick I grew up to know — when I was a youngster, he was police chief. When he said move, you moved, and everybody respected him as a police officer.”
Krolick was the one who scolded Tate and other kids who crossed a creek along Sherman Street and sneaked through the unmanned back gate at the football field to watch games without buying a ticket.
After Tate and his brother, Ed, launched Luigi’s Ristorante, Krolick coached him on giving back.
“I know very few people who loved their community as much as Joe,” Tate said. “He was certainly an inspiration to me and motivated me to be as involved in my community. I was taught … to be a difference. And Joe did that. I respected and admired him as a decent human being and a God-fearing man.”
Outliving most of his peers, Krolick’s younger days have survived through frequent newspaper accounts of his service in the Army at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, where the calm of the Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, church service was interrupted when a soldier rushed in to announce that Pearl Harbor was under attack.
“You were on paradise,” Krolick told the Gazette for a 2012 interview. “No one ever dreamed of a war, you know. You were just putting in your time, get home, get discharged. You never thought it would happen.”
But the invasion and 2,000 American casualties plunged the U.S. into World War II and stood as a vivid memory for Krolick.
A native of northern Indiana County, he settled in Clymer in 1944 upon his return from the war.
Krolick had careers at McCreery Tire & Rubber Co. in Indiana and in area coal mines as he added on duties as a cop, later as chief of police and a constable, and transitioned to a life of service to the borough — one marked with deliberation, fairness, responsiveness to constituents and the sharp wit that some on council recalled.
Krolick had the last word when a local property owner asked council for relief from a restriction that he had violated on the construction of a garage — knowingly, in most council members’ opinion.
Council spared him an order to tear it down and rebuild.
“And Joe Krolick looked up and said, ‘Will that be all, OJ (Simpson)?” Tate said.
Harkening back to his military days, Krolick was granted a longtime wish in August 2016 when he was given a ride in an Air Force B-17 that had come in to Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport for display.
He watched as a fleet of B-17s, the aircraft known as the Flying Fortress, were destroyed by Japanese bombs at Pearl Harbor.
The Gazette reported on Krolick’s invitation from then-Sen. Don White to fly on the B-17 touring through Indiana.
His love of country, as well as Clymer, was not lost on representatives of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs as they honored him nine months ago for his life of service to the town.
“In recognition of your patriotism, leadership and unwavering dedication. Thank you for your sacrifices and outstanding service to your country and your exceptional commitment to Clymer Borough,” was inscribed on a plaque presented in Krolick’s honor.
At the Clymer council meeting one month later, on the eve of his 99th birthday, the Indiana County board of commissioners presented a proclamation declaring March 11 as “Joe Krolick Day” in Indiana County.
He was believed to be the oldest serving borough councilman in the state.
Many people find interest in observing things that happen in threes. Celebrity deaths often are noted for such connections.
Tate considered Krolick’s death the third recent stroke of bad luck for Clymer, following the death of furniture store owner Joe Bestvina and the shuttering of the longtime community drugstore Scerbo’s Pharmacy.
He lamented that these losses would be difficult to replace: “You can fill the position, but you can’t replace the person,” Tate said.
Council may ponder next week how to find a new council member to complete Krolick’s term.
“I don’t think you’d find anyone … who would have anything bad to say about Joe,” Tate said. “He was a good soul, someone who loved his community.
“I’ve lost a very good friend. Besides my father, if I had to pick someone else who caused me to step up to the plate and serve my community, Joe was one. I am sad, yet I am not. He lived one hell of a good life and experienced many things.”