Motherhood has many forms, with some women called to open their homes to children beyond their traditional family.
Terri Mumau is one of them.
Mumau, of Clymer, has fostered close to 4 dozen children over nearly five years. She decided to become involved after “seeing a need for foster parents.”
“It was the news, watching so many kids being taken from their parents because of the drug epidemic and seeing all the heartbreaking news,” she said.
Plus, she said, her husband, Kevin, always wanted a big family.
So Mumau began the process of becoming a foster parent — getting clearances such as a police background check, FBI fingerprints and child abuse; a home inspection; a physical; and showing proof of income, vehicle registration and insurance.
She also had to undergo trainings like first aid and become a mandated reporter.
Mumau said “going through my count,” she has fostered about 43 kids.
“Some of those I’ve had the kids a couple of times, but the foster agency says it’s more than that because it’s respite, taking over for another foster family that is going away or needs a break,” she said. “They encourage you get that one-on-one time with your spouse or significant other because some of these kids can be a little overwhelming at times with appointments and stuff.”
Mumau primarily takes in teenagers, but she did have a 23-day-old baby placed in her care at one time.
She said foster kids can stay in the system until they’re 21; the oldest in her care was 18.
“There’s a huge, huge need for foster parents that will take in teens, because everyone wants to take in little kids, and they really need foster homes that will take in the teens,” Mumau said.
Mumau, who has two adult biological children, Jared Mumau and Jessica Ross, will mark five years of being a foster mom in June.
It has its challenges and rewards, she said.
“There are a lot of appointments – doctors’ appointments, therapy, visitations. It can be pretty demanding, but it’s pretty rewarding,” she said.
Some of what she finds rewarding, she said, is “just being able to help them and knowing that someone is here to listen to them.”
“They come to you and feel like no one listens, and they know that we understand what they’ve been through as far as we can, and we try to help them overcome it,” Mumau said.
“I have found what works most with the teens is you have to be very direct, very honest and I never lie to my kids. And they know that and they respect that,” she said. “And a lot of these kids have been through the system for awhile and they need that honesty and respect as well.”
Mumau includes her foster children in various activities and outings to show them they belong and are a part of her family.
“We go camping a lot in the summer and into nature, and away from electronics,” she said. “(We go to) drive-in movies.
“We always have our family meals at the table; no cellphones allowed,” she added.
At one time, Mumau, said, she had eight foster children in her care.
“By state law, it’s only six under the age of 18, but I had two boys that were 18 so that allowed me to take in more,” she said.
The amount of time a foster child spends in her care is dependent upon “if the parents do what they have to do to get their kids back,” Mumau said, such as taking parenting classes and going to counseling.
“Sometimes it depends on the child, too,” she said. “It’s usually no shorter than six months, but it seems I get most of the ones who need a permanent placement.”
Mumau currently has legal custody of four of the five children she is fostering now. And she adopted one of her foster kids in 2019, when he was 18 years old. Orion Neal currently is serving in the U.S. Marines.
“Everyone needs a forever family,” she said. “A lot of the older ones don’t want to be adopted.
“It’s just a piece of paper; they’re still family regardless.”
As for a timeframe of how long she will continue to foster, Mumau said, “I guess we’ll know when it’s time to call it quits, because it can be very challenging but very rewarding when you see the kids do a complete and total turnaround.”
Mumau said she hopes others get involved in foster parenting, citing the need for it.
“I would hope that more people would step up because there’s a huge need, especially for the older kids,” she said. “Everyone wants the little kids, and there are no homes to put the older kids in,” so they have to go to Adelphoi Village or similar facility.
“If you have a lot of love to give, reach out, because they sure could use it,” she said.