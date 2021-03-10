CLYMER — Recent harsh weather has held up the restart of construction of a memorial park along Two Lick Creek on the lower end of the borough on Sherman Street.
The April 15 deadline for the $854,000 project will have to be extended, borough officials said. But whether it gets completed at all is a matter of money, and the borough right now doesn’t have enough to pay for it all, the borough council was told Tuesday.
About $700,000 of grant money has been awarded for the project but some grant applications have not yet been approved, Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel reported.
The gap was compounded by bidding that exceeded original estimates, she said.
Schrenkel said consulting engineer John Emerson, of Gibson-Thomas, has been advising the borough on where to make the ends meet.
“We’re looking to close that gap in resources,” Schrenkel said. “We’ve looked at options for scaling down the project a little bit to make it fit. At the end of the day, it looks like we’ll have a beautiful space and we’ll be able to do it within what we have.”
Ray Winters Construction of Indiana holds the contract for landscaping several vacant lots, adding park amenities, replacing sidewalks along Sherman Street and installing street lighting around the park.
It’s intended to serve as a memorial to those from Clymer who have served in military and civilian service.
Features cut from the project this spring could be restored later, Schrenkel said.
The borough was awarded a Keystone Communities grant of $450,000 and GTR (Greenways Trails and Recreation) grants of $147,000 and $82,000 and has collected private donations to support the project.
“As soon as the weather breaks, I’m pretty sure we’re going to see them working here real soon,” Schrenkel. She the company asked for an extension but said that a new deadline for the project hasn’t been set.
In other business, council:
• Borrowed $600,287.50 from First National Bank to pay for a comprehensive street paving project set to begin in 2022 after performing storm water drainage improvements throughout the borough.
The loan will pay off $500,287.50 that the borough borrowed last year and add $100,000 to complete drainage work that wasn’t part of the original plan. The council voted in November to boost the borrowing for the public works project.
Clymer has made a tradition of resurfacing the streets every 10 years in a single project funded by a bank loan and repaid with the borough’s annual share of liquid fuels tax funds distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The loan carries a lower interest rate than the earlier loan, 2.62 percent, and a term of 10 years and two months.
• Agreed to extend workers compensation protection to members of Clymer Volunteer Fire Department in non-emergency service roles, such as those involved in fundraising or recruiting, cooking in the firehall kitchen, maintaining fire equipment, providing information technology support and serving as trustees or administrators. Coverage traditionally had been limited to volunteers in emergency service.
• Was told that the borough earned $570 in February for the first month of its contracted police service in Marion Center, representing 19 hours of patrol time at $30 an hour. Mayor Christina King reported that the borough also collected $2,351.99 of court costs collected by Clymer District Court and Indiana County Clerk of Courts and $32 of parking meter fines.
• Learned from Police Chief Louis Sacco that the department compiled an inventory of 38 amusement devices such as video games, pool tables, dartboard games and jukeboxes in operation throughout the borough. Clymer collects an annual tax of $100 per device.
Sacco said the police department is seeking a grant to pay for improvement of radios and computers used in police communication.
• Hired Aliyah Nichol as a part-time helper in the borough office at $8.25 an hour for about 10 hours a week.