Clymer Borough council on Wednesday announced the borough was awarded $84,554 in Local Share Account grant funding to replace the borough’s parking meters and street signs.
The LSA grant will cover 100 percent of costs and requires no local match.
Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said she’s unsure when the borough will begin replacing street signs and parking meters.
“I’m not sure (when the project will start),” Schrenkel said. “Definitely within the year. As soon as we get the funding, we will (get started).”
Schrenkel said Clymer desperately needs its street signs and parking meters replaced and that the project will “be a big improvement to Clymer Borough.”
Also Wednesday, Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved hiring Jason Palmer as a part-time police officer.
Palmer has been in law enforcement for about 13 years, according to Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles Waller.
“He spent time with the Indiana Borough police department, and then he went to the (Indiana County) sheriff’s department,” Waller said. “After (working at) the sheriff’s department, he went to the Altoona VA Hospital and worked there for a while. Then, he went to the Logan Township (Police Department) and worked as a police officer there (until) he made his way back to Indiana County.”
In other news Wednesday, Schrenkel announced details for this year’s Clymer Cleanup Days.
Clymer Cleanup Days will take place from Aug. 26-29, and residents can drop off their trash at the Clymer Borough maintenance garage.
“We’re talking big trash here,” Schrenkel said. “We’re talking mattresses, couches, old dressers, tables, furniture and (other) things like that.”
For Clymer residents to participate, they must bring a voucher to prove residency. Schrenkel said the borough adopted the voucher system a few years ago due to non-residents taking advantage of the cleanup days by filling Dumpsters with trash before Clymer residents got the chance.
“A few years ago, we implemented the voucher system so Clymer Borough residents could take part in the cleanup,” Schrenkel said. “In the past, we’ve had overnight people that are not from Clymer Borough coming in with their garbage and filling our Dumpsters, and there’s no room then for the Clymer residents to get rid of their trash.
“So, now the Dumpsters are kept behind a locked gate, and there’s a voucher that’s required to throw away your trash.”
Schrenkel said she mailed vouchers to every Clymer resident within their water bill. Additional vouchers can be purchased at Schrenkel’s office for $10 a piece with proof of residency.
Borough council approved various other items of business Wednesday and made a number of announcements, including:
• Clymer will host an Easter Egg Hunt “Eggstravaganza” 3 p.m. Saturday at Sherman Street Park. The event is open to children ages 12 and under. Participants should bring their own baskets. The event will include “lots of candy and prizes” as well as a photo op and visit by the Easter Bunny.
• Clymer Borough received its 2022 audit report. There were no findings and no recommendations.
• Borough council unanimously approved purchasing a 2016 International 4300 Snowplow Truck from Rayne Township in the amount of $85,000. The new snowplow truck will replace the borough’s 1998 truck, which Schrenkel said was at the end of its useful life for the borough’s needs. The truck will be entirely funded, with no loans, through the borough’s liquid fuel savings and American Rescue Plan funds.
• Borough council unanimously approved advertising its 1998 International Snowplow Truck for sale.
• Borough police purchased five new body cameras for roughly $3,800. Waller said half of that cost was funded by the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, and the other half was funded by Clymer Borough. Borough police purchased the body cameras to replace their older, outdated cameras, according to Waller.
“The body cameras we have now are outdated,” Waller said. “Like computers and anything else, electronics, three or four years down the road, they become outdated. It’s old software.
“Our body cameras were shutting off. They weren’t staying on. They weren’t recording the whole time. And the clips that go on your clothing were breaking, so we can’t get them to stay on uniforms. So, we purchased five new ones. That way, they’re more up to date.”