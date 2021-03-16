CLYMER – If there’s one American tradition that makes a court a court, it’s a United States flag on display. And at the magisterial district court serving northern Indiana County, the drab concrete block building along Route 286 now sports the red, white and blue from a flagpole at the edge of the parking lot.
It’s the work of local Boy Scout Nate Raffaele, 17, who designed and managed the project to achieve the Eagle rank.
Raffaele, his fellow Scouts, Troop 10 Scoutmaster Ryan Shellenbarger and District Judge Christopher Welch, gathered Sunday afternoon to dedicate the 20-foot flagpole and raise the colors to stay.
With a solar-powered light attached to the pole, the flag remains illuminated after dark and not need to be taken down at night.
Subtly, the layers of landscaping stones match the colors of the concrete blocks of the court building.
Raffaele said he proposed the flagpole in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic, began work in October and virtually completed it Dec. 9 – one week before a blizzard signaled the start of wintry weather that held off the dedication until now. Welch commended Raffaele for completing the project, a much splashier display than he expected, after overcoming pandemic and weather hurdles.
Shellenbarger said Boy Scouts must meet a series of skill and service requirements to earn merit badges and work their way through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and finally Eagle. Few complete the full journey (just 6 percent) but Troop 10, Shellenbarger said, has had an exceptional record of producing 35 Eagle Scouts since 1990.
Raffaele’s Eagle project met the requirement of serving the community and demonstrating his skills in “planning, fundraising, and leadership,” Shellenbarger said.
“Nathan’s project is a very good example of the type of project Troop 10 likes to promote. In order to complete it he needed to draw up the plans, figure out what supplies and budget might be required, receive approval from all involved parties, and arrange work days with his volunteers to complete it,” he said.
“Nathan is a great example of the type of kid we like to have in Scouts, and we’re all very proud of the work he’s put into his scouting experience so far and look forward to the time to come.”
Raffaele is the son of Clifford and Kerrie Raffaele.