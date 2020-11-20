The groundbreaking to mark the beginning of construction of the Clymer Sherman Street Park and Streetscape Improvement Project was held Thursday.
The borough acquired grants to help pay for landscaping several lots that have been cleared along Two Lick Creek.
Work will include the area being equipped with benches, walkways and a memorial to the town’s military men and women and civilian emergency responders.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Brietta St. Clair, Tom Falcone and Michele Girolami. Second row, from left, are Sonya Screnkel; Louie Tate; Tammy Weaver, a representative of state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; and Emily Lewis, representative of state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office.
Pictured in back is John Hughmanic.