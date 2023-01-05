Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution and ordinance Wednesday that will transfer the borough’s storm water management system to the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority.
Borough council approved advertising for the storm water ordinance during its regular meeting in October 2022. During the October meeting, council president Louis Tate said transferring Clymer’s storm water system to the borough’s municipal authority will give the borough more grant opportunities for storm water projects.
“The storm water management here in Clymer Borough is being transferred to Clymer Borough Municipal Authority so we can seek grant money to repair our storm water systems,” said borough manager Sonya Schrenkel. “This (ordinance and resolution) formally makes that happen.”
Schrenkel said Clymer’s municipal authority will seek grants through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) to “repair our very outdated storm sewers ... around the borough.”
Also Wednesday, Clymer Police Chief Charles Waller gave an update on a county-wide grant application by the Blairsville, Indiana Borough, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Homer City and Saltsburg police departments to acquire new police radios.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant was approved mid-December, and Indiana Borough received $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all the municipal police departments in Indiana County.
Waller said it’s too early to know how much Clymer will receive in grant funding, but he said the police department applied for five portable radios and two mobile radios for police cruisers.
“We have to wait to see the amount that was approved, but that’s going to upgrade our portable radios and our mobile radios so we can move to an encrypted program,” Waller said.
Waller explained the amount of grant funding each department will receive depends on the individual needs of that department.
“Each department put in for their own (radios) based on the (number) of officers they have,” Waller said. “So, we only put in for five portable (radios) here and two mobile (radios) for our two new (police) cruisers. Bigger departments, like Indiana Borough, put in for more because they have more officers, so they get a bigger portion. They’ll get more radios, so it’s kind of broken down by departments.”
Indiana County’s police departments applied to the PCCD grant together to increase their chances of getting awarded.
“They thought the more people that went in on the grant, the bigger chance it would be to get approved,” Waller said. “It seemed like the bigger counties and departments were all getting approved, so we decided to go in and get everybody included so the smaller departments could get approved as well.”
After Clymer police receive their portion of the grant money, the department will purchase the radios from Motorola then send them to a 911 center for programming, Waller said.
In other news Wednesday, Clymer Borough Council made a number of announcements and adopted a real estate tax ordinance to clarify certain penalties.
• Borough Council adopted Ordinance No. 371 implementing Act 57, which outlines penalties and fees related to those who have not received a tax bill.
“It breaks down when penalties will be charged and when they will not,” Schrenkel said. “It’s with real estate taxes and when they’re going to be charging late fees to people that would not have received a tax bill. If there was a transfer of ownership ... and the taxes weren’t taken care of, (this ordinance) kind of shows when mistakes happen (and) how they’ll handle those processes.”
• Clymer’s Public Works department will remove the holiday lights on Franklin Street on Jan. 16, as weather permits.
• Christmas tree pickup will take place on Mondays.
“We are doing a pick up of Christmas trees,” Schrenkel said. “Christmas trees must be at the street level on Mondays, as is the same with leaves. And the guys will pick up the trees, and we will take them to Homer City to be disposed of.”