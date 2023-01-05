Clymer sign 001.jpg

Stock news photos. Clymer sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution and ordinance Wednesday that will transfer the borough’s storm water management system to the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority.

Borough council approved advertising for the storm water ordinance during its regular meeting in October 2022. During the October meeting, council president Louis Tate said transferring Clymer’s storm water system to the borough’s municipal authority will give the borough more grant opportunities for storm water projects.

Tags