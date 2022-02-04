Clymer Borough Police Department is still waiting for two new police cruisers, Officer Ryan M. Killeen told borough officials in the monthly police report aired at Wednesday’s Clymer Borough Council meeting.
“Both (are) still currently on order through Tri Star,” Killeen reported, substituting for absent Chief Charles M. Waller.
Late in January, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed that Clymer is getting a Community Facility Direct Grant of $46,000 and loan of $34,800 to purchase the police cruisers.
USDA State Director Bob Morgan said that is one of multiple awards made across Pennsylvania.
Killeen also reported that Clymer officers patrolled and conducted speed details in Clymer as well as Marion Center. CBPD receives $900 a month for 30 hours of patrols in Marion Center Borough.
“Officers had a hard time doing speed enforcement in (January) due to snow accumulation and bad road conditions,” Killeen also told council.
Also in January, he said, CBPD officers held a Street Cops training session.
Clymer Borough Council had a light agenda Wednesday.
The only item up for a vote was a Vacation Request Procedure policy that had been tabled from last month.
Killeen said Clymer police handled 37 complaints last month, including 19 traffic stops, two thefts and 10 calls regarding the borough’s local snow ordinance.
Under that 30-year-old ordinance, the owner, occupant or tenant of every property abutting upon or alongside any street or alley in the borough is required to remove all the snow and ice fallen or formed on the sidewalks in front of or abutting such property, within 24 hours after a snowstorm has ceased.
There also was one call each for an animal complaint, child abuse, disorderly conduct, harassment, medic needs and a traffic complaint.
One 40-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated, five citations were issued for $215 in fines, and four parking tickets were issued for $40 in fines.