Talks continue between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsyvania’s State System of Higher Education two-and-a-half months after the current contract expired for 5,000 State System faculty and coaches.
Spokespersons Kathryn Morton at APSCUF and Kevin Hensil at PASSHE said the latest talks involved coaching contracts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned universities.
The two spokespersons said negotiation teams discussed student feedback and issues related to consolidated universities.
They said the next round of coaching contract talks is scheduled Sept. 19.
The two sides acknowledged that the current four-year contract expired June 30, 2023, adding that that contract remains in effect while negotiations continue, and negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
In the past, APSCUF coaches have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
