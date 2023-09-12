PASSHE logo

Talks continue between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsyvania’s State System of Higher Education two-and-a-half months after the current contract expired for 5,000 State System faculty and coaches.

Spokespersons Kathryn Morton at APSCUF and Kevin Hensil at PASSHE said the latest talks involved coaching contracts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned universities.