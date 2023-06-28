It’s going to be another smoke-haze filled day today in Indiana County and most of western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh has issued an air quality alert for today because of smoke drifting southward from wildfires in burning in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.
The air quality alert began at midnight and will last until midnight tonight. Other counties under the Code Red alert include Erie, Warren, McKean, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Elk, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, based in Harrisburg, in conjunction with NWS, has issued a Code Red air quality alert for fine particulates. A Code Red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region are unhealthful for the general population.
Agency officials said the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, as well as certain heart conditions, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
The air quality forecast for Indiana County and surrounding areas is expected to be in the 151-200 AQI range today. The weather service and DEQ expect air quality to improve by Thursday back into the moderate (yellow) range.
The Air Quality Index uses color codes associated with numbers to determine levels of air pollution and its healthiness. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good (green) air quality while an AQI value of 300 or more (maroon) represents hazardous air quality.
The smoke that will visit the area today caused extremely poor air quality conditions Tuesday in places such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland with Code Red, or unhealthy, air quality conditions. The AQI in Chicago was AQI 184 range, while Detroit was at a “very unhealthy” AQI 207, and Cleveland at AQI 167.
The following are AQI values and their associated color codes:
• Green: 0-50 (Good)
• Yellow: 51-100 (Moderate)
• Orange: 101-150 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)
• Red: 151-200 (Unhealthy)
• Purple: 201-300 (Very unhealthy)
• Maroon: 301 and higher (Hazardous)
The DEP advises people and businesses to refrain from burning leaves, trash and other materials; and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment, which officials said will help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution in the area.
According to the DEP website, fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called “precursors”), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles.
According to a press release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, all Pennsylvanians are encouraged to:
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
• Keep outdoor activities short.
• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Tips to help keep particle pollution lower indoors:
• Don’t use candles or smoke indoors.
• Keep windows and doors closed.
• If you have an air filter in your home, now is a good time to use it.
• Clean or replace filters according to manufacturer recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.