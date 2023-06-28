Haze over Indiana County

Smoke pouring over the Great Lakes from Canadian wildfires affected air quality in much of Pennsylvania earlier this month, and provided for views like this.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

It’s going to be another smoke-haze filled day today in Indiana County and most of western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh has issued an air quality alert for today because of smoke drifting southward from wildfires in burning in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.