Remember Cody’s Law?
A proposal also called Cody’s Law to Protect Those That Cannot Protect Themselves was — and still is — meant to strengthen protections for a Homer City area resident and others with physical and intellectual disabilities.
“The need for this legislation was made abundantly clear after Cody Overdorff, a young man with physical and intellectual disabilities, was ruthlessly lured, attacked and beaten by a group of four people without provocation,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, wrote in a memo to colleagues.
“While this group was arrested for the assault, they were only charged with misdemeanors as Mr. Overdorff’s injuries did not constitute ‘serious bodily injury.’”
As House Bill 2056, it passed the state House easily in May 2020 and moved on to the state Senate Judiciary Committee — where it languished through the end of the 2019-20 legislative session.
“I am not sure why it stalled in the Senate,” Struzzi told the Gazette this week, as he was preparing to shepherd his proposal, now known as House Bill 185, back through the legislative process, starting with a House Judiciary Committee hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“In the near future, I intend to reintroduce legislation that amends Section 2702 (relating to aggravated assault) of the Crimes Code to provide that any individual that intentionally causes bodily injury to a person with a physical or intellectual disability is guilty of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree,” Struzzi told his colleagues as he sought their co-sponsorship.
There are eight Republicans among co-sponsors, including new colleague Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, who represents northern Indiana County.
There also are four Democrats, three from Philadelphia, and Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene County, who has signed on with Struzzi on other legislation.
Last year, Struzzi had 12 Republicans and seven Democrats as co-sponsors.
Authorities said Overdorff, who lives with Williams syndrome, was attacked without provocation on Aug. 20, 2019, during an incident on the Hoodlebug Trail near Floodway Park in Homer City.
Four people were charged with misdemeanors in the incident, due to a determined lack of serious bodily injury. Overdorff’s physical injuries were limited to red marks and bruises that didn’t necessitate medical treatment.
All four charged in the incident since have pleaded guilty to various charges.
The Judiciary Committee originally was scheduled to meet today, but that hearing was pushed back a day.
“I am confident it will be voted out of committee, moved to the floor for a vote and hopefully cross the finish line this session,” Struzzi said. “It is an important bill that will help protect many vulnerable people.”