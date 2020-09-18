To whom it may concern —
COIN SHOW
The 62nd annual fall coin show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena, White Township Recreation Complex.
There will be at least 38 tables with coin dealers from Pennsylvania and other states with coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.
Special security will be provided. Admission is free.
“The Indiana Coin Club makes a special effort to maintain the high quality coin show the coin collectors of the Indiana area have learned to expect,” according to a news release.
A special Coins 4 Kids program, at 1 p.m., will offer free coins, albums, books and other information for children, who must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Bourse Chairman Scott Bowman at (724) 465-0618.
The spring coin show will be March 13.
CONDOLENCES
Obituaries this week included Thomas Lee Harris, 86, of Indiana, who passed away Sunday.
Tom was well known locally as a social studies teacher in the Indiana Area School District, and he retired in 1993 but continued as a substitute teacher for 15 more years, according to his obituary.
In addition to teaching, Tom served on many organizations and was an avid volunteer.
“Tom served on Indiana Borough council, Indiana Free Library board, Welcome to Indiana committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, Street Commission and Shade Tree Commission. He served for 25 years as the stadium announcer for high school football games. One of his favorite activities was reading to young children at the library and local elementary schools. Tom was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and proudly donated 100 pints of blood,” his obit said.
He is survived by his wife Lois, two daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended relatives and friends.
And the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was a poignant one for an Indiana-area family.
John Boucher, 71, of Shelocta, died unexpectedly last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
As family members recalled in the obituary submitted to Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Boucher worked as a security systems analyst for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, retiring in 2004.
In New York, he was working for the SEC on Sept. 11, 2001, and running late for an appointment at the World Trade Center when two hijacked airliners were crashed into the Twin Towers.
Family members also pointed out that John Boucher received the highest award given by the SEC, the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, signed by then-Chairman Arthur Levitt who headed that agency from July 1993 to February 2001.
WAG-A-PALOOZA
The Indiana County Humane Society’s Cause for Paws Wag-A-Palooza Pledge Walk is set for Saturday at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, where registration is at 11 a.m. and the walk begins at noon.
All leashed pets are welcome.
Activities include meeting the shelter animals, information booths, microchipping, a dog training demonstration, basket raffles, food, games, vendors and more.
All proceeds benefit the humane society.
For more information, visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
FARM FRESH
The Blairsville Farmers Market will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 25.
The market is set up at Water Street, next to Kelly Park and the Conemaugh River. To access the market, customers are asked to utilize West Campbell Street.
The market offers vendors with farm-fresh eggs and vegetables such as eggplant, squash and peppers. Other items offered soaps, Boy Scout popcorn, homegrown cooking pumpkins, carving pumpkins and gourds.
SPEAKING OF Blairsville, Founders Gallery and Gifts will host a Fall Fest on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival will be near the Blairsville diamond on North Liberty Street near the shop and will feature locally made arts and crafts. All artisans and crafters are welcome to apply.
For more information, call (724) 675-8574.
Founders is also offering a township scarecrow contest at a cost of $10 per lamp post to participate. Registration is required by 2 p.m. Sept. 26, and votes will be taken the day of the fall fest.
SALVATION ARMY NEWS
After 14 months, The Salvation Army has reassigned its Indiana worship and service center officer Capt. Denise Martin to Beaver Falls.
In her place, Lt. Candace Horsman has been reassigned from Aliquippa to Indiana. Both transfers took effect Wednesday, with the Indiana center planning to welcome Horsman this Sunday, with an 11 a.m. worship service and noon luncheon at Blue Spruce Park.
Major Raphael Jackson, divisional commander for the Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division in Pittsburgh, said Martin’s services were needed in Beaver County, where the officer with oversight over operations there, Major Evelyn Hopping, had to take leave.
“When it’s an off time I have to deal with the personnel I have,” Jackson said. “One of my best administrative officers was Capt. Martin and I needed someone with the administrative acumen to take over.”
Martin came to Indiana on July 1, 2019, succeeding Major Geoffrey Swires and his wife Major Marisabel Swires, who moved on to Fall River, Mass., after four years here.
Succeeding Horsman in Aliquippa is Lt. Kimisha Marshall, who had been Hopping’s assistant in Beaver Falls.
“This is a significant opportunity for all three of these ladies,” Jackson said.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church on Tanoma Road will offer a chicken breast and holupki dinner with parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, or until dinners are sold out. Cost is $11 per person. The event is drive-thru only for takeout. The last dinner of the year will be Oct. 18.
SHOP TALK
