A professor and students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have completed a new mural that now welcomes visitors inside the S&T Arena at the White Township’s Recreation Complex.
A collaboration between IUP and the recreation complex, students in Ivan Fortushniak’s Advanced Painting Class this semester designed and executed the mural, which stretches along the wall for about 45 feet on the arena’s turf side.
Students Kaycee Morgan, Heaven Owens, Emily Haugh, Paityn Stewart, Katherine Tonelli and Beth Wheeler participated in the project, which took about a semester to complete from the planning phase to the execution.
The colorful mural depicts various sports players, as the artists were given a list of sports from recreation complex officials to be considered for the design.
“That sort of set the pace for the overall content,” Fortushniak said.
The students collaborated on a patterned, rhythmic background and used hot colors of orange, yellow and red for the figures, he said.
The mural was painted at IUP and installed at the arena on Thursday.
Recreation complex Director Ryan Shaffer said he loves forming relationships with other entities in the community, such as IUP, in order to showcase their talents. He said the mural design was a great fit for the complex, where a main feature is the ice rink, but a wide variety of other sports are played at various levels of competition as well.
“We hope it shows the building is for anybody and everybody,” he said.