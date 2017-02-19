'Anything and everything,' job seekers say

What would you like to do? “Anything.” What can you do? “Everything” These answers were extremely common during my 37 years as an employment counselor.

It was also common for job seekers to be very sporadic in their efforts. A job seeker might put in two applications one week, none the next, and then perhaps four the following week.

The common job seeker’s efforts can also be described as impulsive and unorganized. The uncommon job seeker, however, takes the time to develop a job-seeking plan.

The first step in this plan is to develop an occupational choice, i.e., a job title. Your choice can be as broad as general clerical or as specific as a forensic accountant with a detective agency in downtown Homer City.

Sometimes the job title is obvious. A person completing LPN training, for example.

Others need to do some assessment. Job seekers can take tests that are long. I have an assessment test that involves only four questions. What do you like to do? What do you do well? What do you not like to do? And what do you not do well? The job seeker who conscientiously answers these questions will have no problem with stating an occupational preference.

Where you will work is another part of the plan. Do you want to relocate or stay in the hometown? How far are you willing to commute?

The uncommon job seeker next looks at his or her financial situation as part of a job search plan.

Count up your assets and liabilities. As part of the financial assessment, look into financial help available from various social agencies. I am familiar with the financial counseling services provided by the local community action agency. Get this financial counseling early on into your time as a dislocated worker.

When I was hired as an employment counselor, I was given a definite schedule that included work, breaks and lunch. The job seeker needs to set a similar schedule to become a full-time job seeker.

This is your opportunity to be your own boss. The job seeker must make good use of his or her time. For example, do not be reading want ads on weekday mornings when it is better to be spending time on the phone to prospective employers.

The uncommon job seeker will need to prepare a list of all the people they know as part of the job-seeking plan. This list will be your networking contacts that will give you information regarding businesses and other people to contact.

Most employed people have goals to meet. The uncommon job seeker should set goals for making networking contacts, r￩sum￩s sent, follow-up calls and interviews per week.

The common job seeker limits themselves to the newspaper classifieds and the internet as job search methods used. Ideally, the job seeker should use as many job search methods as possible.

Finally the job seeker needs to be flexible and re-evaluate the plan periodically. Sometimes a change of direction may be necessary.