BOB LANKARD: Wanted -- problem-solving skills

Problem solvers are widely desired in the business world. Employers want someone who can solve problems quickly, creatively and cheaply. CEOs, landscape laborers and production machine operators are expected to solve everyday problems by themselves. Employers do not want to hear of a job delay because of a breakdown.

The problem for job seekers becomes how to demonstrate problem-solving ability to employers. Some will force the issue by asking, “Tell me how you faced a tough problem. How did you solve it?” Or they could ask about a time when they had to overcome a challenge in the workplace.

Preparation is the key to these interview questions and generates ideas for the cover letter/r￩sum￩. In all cases specific examples beat a generalization. It is better to illustrate the solutions and complaints you solved.

Can you give examples from your work or personal life where people approached you to help them find a solution to the problem?

Before going to any interview be prepared with a list of how you solved a problem effectively. For each problem explain what the goal of the task was, how you solved it, why you solved it the way you did and what it reveals about you.

The most important characteristic an employee should possess is communication, according to a survey of employers. The National Association of Colleges and Employers says that good communication skills are a top personal quality sought by employers.

Employers value written communications skills to write reports, write instructions to employees, or to send proposals to customers. One on one verbal skills is important at every level — not just salespeople. Employers expect laborers to communicate effectively with customers.

But how will the employer know you are a communicator by your cover letter, r￩sum￩, or in your interview?

• When you write your cover letter and r￩sum￩, use your existing spelling and grammar check.

But then have someone else read it. Lots of crazy things happen when you use a grammar check alone.

• Conduct mock interviews with a friend. None of us know what we do when we are in an interview situation. We may drum our fingers, say “ah” or add “and such” to every sentence.

Your partner will point those things out. Mock interviews will help you get over your interview jitters.

• Develop an “elevator speech,” in which you highlight your skills and accomplishments in two minutes.

• If you do not understand a question in an interview, ask the interviewer to repeat it. I believe I missed out on a job by giving a beautiful answer to the wrong question.

• Learn to control your nervousness. Deep breathing is a technique that works for me. It sure beats pacing the floor waiting for the interview.

• One of the biggest communication mistakes people make is to avoid eye contact with the interviewer. Some look at the floor; others look at their hands. As you speak naturally look at your interviewer so you can convey your message.