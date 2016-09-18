Braun celebrates 25 years

What a tribute that was to Dan Braun, head professional at the Indiana Country Club, on the occasion of his 25th year in that position.

Braun was overwhelmed, to say the least, with the number that turned out to mark his silver anniversary at the club. Although it was no surprise, Braun said he had been out on the course and when he drove his cart into the clubhouse area he couldn’t believe the number of cars in the parking lot.

“It was just jaw-dropping when I saw the parking lot full of cars,” he said.

Upward of 200 people attended a tribute celebration that was held in the ballroom, a credit to his popularity with the membership.It was state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, who was instrumental in the hiring of Braun. And that was 26 years ago when he was employed as assistant pro.

White had been head coach of the IUP golf team that competed against Penn State, where Braun was a member. After graduation he took a job as the assistant pro at the State College Elks golf course in Boalsburg.

“I learned a lot there from Ray Redmond, who really taught me how to be a professional,” said Braun.The game of golf has always been foremost with Braun.

He attended Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville and while a student there worked at Meadow Wink Golf Course.“Susan and Tom Tanto at Meadow Wink were great people and they also taught me a lot,” said Braun.

At age 24 he was interviewed for the job at Indiana Country Club. After one year as the assistant, he was named the head professional, a job he has held for the past 25 years.

“When I was growing up I always wanted to make my parents proud. That has been my goal in life and now I am thankful that I can make the members of the Indiana Country Club proud.

“I am proud of the course, the membership and everything else involved with this club,” he said.

Sue McMurdy spoke on behalf of the committee that organized the event. Doug Steve was the emcee, and Tom Sgriccia also spoke in glowing terms of Braun’s character and work ethic.

Jimmy Miller, another committee member for the event, presented Braun with a Rolex watch and a plastic bag “with a lot of Benjamin Franklins in it.”

Braun thanked the membership and said, “It’s all about you. I could never convey all the love I have in my heart for all you people.”

And I would bet that Braun knew every person in that room by their first and last name.

As one of the members stated, “He has never said a bad word about anyone and is right there where you need help.”

o o o

Indiana native Mike Ryan was featured on the Root Sports network Tuesday evening prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Ryan is the manager of Bradenton, the Pirates’ Class A affiliate in Florida, that recently won the Florida State League championship, its first ever.

He was interviewed by Stan Savran, Pittsburgh sports personality with Root, who noted he was an Indiana native and attended Indiana High School.

One of the photos shown during the interview was of Ryan and Meghan Woodall, when they were athletes at Indiana High.

Ryan was drafted out of high school by the Minnesota Twins and played in the Angels and Pirates organizations before he began his managerial career.