CARL KOLOGIE: IUP football and family

BETHLEHEM — We are in Bethlehem this weekend, not the “Little Town of …” but the one next to Allentown.

My brother Frank and I got together and he agreed to travel with me to East Stroudsburg where the IUP Crimson Hawks played their first football game of the 2016 season on Saturday night.

Of course, our first stop was to the home of my son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Carla, in Bethlehem, about an hour from Stroudsburg.

In fact, Carla earned her master’s degree from East Stroudsburg.

So, actually, our reason for spending the weekend out east was twofold: to visit with family and see the football game.

But there is another reason: The head coach at East Stroudsburg is Denny Douds, an Indiana native.

Douds is legendary at the PSAC school as he has been the head coach there for 43 years. Who knows, this may be the last time he coaches against IUP, although he has never hinted any retirement plans.

Besides all the other regional and national recognitions he has received, Douds is also a member of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.

We also will hook up with his brother, Don Douds, who is now a resident of Florida since he retired from teaching in Maryland. When IUP and East Stroudsburg meet, he is always there.

Hopefully, we will see a large contingent from Indiana and Carla indicated that her mother, Carole Panaia, would also be there.

o o o

Today, we are scheduled to meet the grandkids, Ryan and Nathan, who are students at Penn State, who are not likely to be happy campers after the outcome of the Pitt-Penn State game Saturday.

I know Ryan is waiting to tell me about his fraternity winning the bocce tournament. He is a chip off the old grandpap as he watched me toss the ball at Morganti’s Sports and Recreation Complex on Creekside Road when a bocce event was held in memory of his other grandfather, Larry Panaia.

It’s hard to believe that Ryan is a junior and Nathan a sophomore this year and they are both doing very well, thank you.

o o o

Tuesday our regular foursome made an away trip and played golf at Champion Lakes near Ligonier.

I was walking out of the pro shop when Dick Groat, a major league baseball legend and an owner of the golf course, walked into the pro shop.

I mentioned that we had two mutual friends, Dave “Zig-Zag” Zacur, an Indiana native and retired FBI agent, and Billy Hillgrove, play-by-play announcer for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt football and basketball.

Zacur plays at Champion Lakes quite often.

Groat had nothing but glowing remarks about both Zacur and Hillgrove. Groat has been working Pitt basketball with Hillgrove as the color man for more than 35 years.

o o o

Our condolences to the family of Bobby Krynock, who passed away last Sunday.

Anyone involved in sports, especially baseball, knew him as “Shag.”

Ever since high school, or maybe even grade school, if there was a baseball diamond, a ball, a bat or a glove around, Shag was there.

He worked closely with the Junior Legion and Senior Legion baseball programs when I was very much involved, and I know what as asset he was to the program and the work he did in the background that no one ever knew about.

Shag was truly an avid fan, a hard worker, and never complained or said a bad work about anyone. Everyone involved in the game knew him.

He was one of those good guys to be around and contributed greatly to the game.