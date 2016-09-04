Doesn't get any better

KENWOOD — Friday evening we made our annual trip to Kenwood, and it wasn’t just to see the Comets play football.

It’s not that we aren’t avid Penns Manor fans, but we also had an ulterior motive: the food.

For the past 15 years or so, my haluski partner Chris Guerreri and I have penciled in a game at Pat Corrigan Field, where our first stop is the food stand. That’s where the football moms are dishing out food from the roasters they brought from home.

We load up with halopkie — aka stuffed cabbage — pieroghi and haluski, and it just keeps getting better every year.

When I looked at my pieroghi plate after I had downed the haluski and halopkie, it appeared to need a little more warm butter.

That’s when Kim McCombs, who works at the food stand, stepped in and loaded my dish with onions and butter. It was delicious. I love to eat healthy.

My compliments to the PM moms. It was terrific.

As we walked by the regular concession stand, it prompted my friend Chris to remark, “Who buys the hot dogs and hamburgers? Must be the kids.”

We made our way to the Comet bleacher section and stopped at Tate’s Corner, the far right section that appears to be reserved by the Louis Tate family; at least they are always there.

Of course, we inquired about Danny Ferrens, a Tate family member who starred at Penns Manor for four years and is currently in his senior year at the University of Pennsylvania. We were informed that Ferrens is currently at senior at the Ivy League school, and the new coach this year has shifted him from end — where he saw a good deal of action last season —to defensive back.

He was All-County at Penns Manor and has done well in his three years at Penn.

Oh, and not to slight the cooks at Marion Center, the ethnic food stand there is also very, very good.

o o o

It sure was a “rare occasion” as Bob Vargo stated, concerning his 70th Indiana High School class reunion.

He noted, “Although the number of those in attendance was small, the enthusiasm was great.”

Ten members of that class attended, including two who were recognized for making the longest trips back to Indiana: Bob George from Florida and Dick Stahura from Colorado, who incidentally was a former member of the Indiana school board.

Vargo, Irene Swanlek and Ray and Elaine Holmes were members of the reunion committee that got the group together. Actually, the class of 1945, about 10 to 12 strong, held its reunion at the same time and place and joined the 1946ers, and why not, they all knew each other going to school.

Other members of the 1946 class in attendance included Genevieve Nibert Fish, Opal Mary Wetzel, Bob Henry, Helen Martin and Shirley Hill.

Vargo added, “As Tom Brokaw said years ago, ‘We were the Greatest Generation.’”

o o o

Congratulations to Anthony “Rabbi” Rebyanski on being named head baseball coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Rabbi is a hometown boy and the second Indiana High School graduate to become the head baseball coach at IUP.

Tom “Bird” Kennedy, who also coached with and managed Rabbi, was the head coach of the Crimson Hawk baseballers from 1997 to 2005.