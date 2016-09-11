Fall is the ideal time for planting

Most home gardeners assume that spring is the best time to build and plan a new garden. Yes, it is a good time, beginning another gardening season, but a fall project is a landscaper’s dream. Here is how you can work it, too.

TIP ONE: If you are planning to plant a new garden bed or an entire garden, this is the best of times. The potential for summer’s heat to cook new plants is behind you, and you have plenty of softly sunny days ahead to help get any plant settled in before winter arrives. How much time you have to work with does obviously depend on where you live, but the reason professionals make good use of this time of the year is they know they will benefit from both the fall and coming spring. It’s like having two great growing seasons working for you wrapped on either side of winter.

TIP TWO: Here’s another good reason to plant in the fall. If you head off to the garden center in the spring, while the plants you find there are healthy, they can sometimes look a bit young. Head down in the fall and you will often find the plant stock that is available has been beefed up and ready to hop out of those pots and into your garden beds. Take advantage of this and any sales, but be sure to tip a few out to inspect the roots. If it looks like the plant has lived for too long, crowded into that pot, leave it behind.

TIP THREE: Scheduling a significant garden makeover in the fall is a practical decision from a garden-users’ viewpoint. In nice weather, you do not want to have anyone ripping out your perfectly functional old garden. But you would be happy for them to do it when you are less likely to be entertaining outdoors on a warm evening. Likewise, few landscapers enjoy the pressure of working around clients who need access to the garden. It makes for unnecessary tidying up of a site in transition. This is why fall is such a good time to tackle an especially large project. If it goes overtime, no one will be inconvenienced.

Fall is the professional landscaper’s secret weapon. It is the best time of the year to fix problems or make wonderful things happen in the garden.

Whether you hire a professional landscaper to do the work, or whether you plan to remake the garden, fall is the ideal time to tackle the project.