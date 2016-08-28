Fans applaud 1966 undefeated Saltsburg team

SALTSBURG — There have been some lean years for Saltsburg football recently, in fact it has been almost 20 years since the Trojans had a winning season.

But Friday evening the Saltsburg fans at the home opener against United had the opportunity to stand and applaud as the 1966 undefeated team took the field prior to the game and was introduced.

It was 50 years ago that the Trojans finished with a 9-0 record running roughshod over every team on the schedule, scoring 364 points to lead the WPIAL Class B in scoring.

Coach Bob Flick, who was the Indiana County Coach of the Year, guided that squad to the county championship and missed the WPIAL playoffs by one point, according to the Gardner point system that determined the teams in the playoffs at that time.

Eugene “Huey” Bartolini was the quarterback and he recalled “no matter what play I called, I was sure it was going to work. There was so much talent.”

This was especially evident in the game against rival Penns Manor that the Trojans won 47-7 when Saltsburg amassed 609 rushing yards and four backs gained over 100 yards each, which may still be an Indiana County record.

Two members of that backfield, Curt McKnight and Bill “Bull” Boring, were nominated for the Big 33 game.

Rollie Young, an end on that team, remembered “we had so much experience and we had confidence in each other.”

“We worked together, played together and one of the toughest things was tackling Bill Boring in practice,” he said with a chuckle.

One of Saltsburg’s biggest rivals was Elders Ridge, prior to the jointure with Apollo, and the Ridge was led by running back John Riggle, who went on to play at Georgia Tech.

Besides Bartolini and Young, other members of that squad who were recognized prior to the game included Calvin Kulik, Andy Ghiardi (who noted he was the only member of the team from Nowrytown), Ron Townsend, Glenn Coleman, Reed Cyphert, Mike Honeycutt, Rick Helfer, Curt and Kerry McKnight, Billy Moore, Jeff Palmer and Ron Lupian.

Nearly 3,000 fans turned out for that game, one of the biggest crowds in the history of Memorial Field in Saltsburg. The Trojans won 39-13.

Also recognized were the late Tom Palmer, the team statistician who worked closely with area newspapers, and assistant coach Jerry Clawson, who later retired as superintendent of Blairsville-Saltsburg and now resides in Florida.

And the Indiana Evening Gazette Sports Editor at that time, who is also a Saltsburg native and covered the feats of that great team, yours truly.

It was a great year for the ’Burg.

o o o

What a tribute that was to Ivan Stefanik last Sunday at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.

More than 250 people turned out at a memorial program for Stefanik, who, his friends agreed, left a “lasting impression” on everyone who knew him.

He gallantly fought a losing battle to cancer and passed away early this month. Stefanik built his own plane, which was completed in 2012, and earned his pilot’s license in 2013. Not only did he know everyone at the airport, but he was the first to pitch in when help was needed, his friends said.

“He was incredible. A real skillful guy,” his friends stated.

He was instrumental in retrieving the plane owned by Jimmy Stewart, which was in Texas.

“He helped to tear it down to transport it back to Indiana and was working on restoring it,” said Harold Wood.

“He was an inspiration on that project. I told him it would take two or three years and he said he didn’t have two or three years and wanted to begin work now.”

There was a procession of the planes at the airport in his honor.

Wood was in the lead plane, which belonged to Stefanik, and behind him were two groups of seven planes.

When they reached the Leafe Aviation Hangar, the largest at the airport, 100 balloons were released.

It was an impressive sight.

Stefanik truly left an impression on everyone he contacted.

The tribute was organized by Wood, Dan Overdorff, Tip Ruffner, Tammy Curry and Gary Clawson.

o o o

Last Sunday our annual cousins’ reunion was held at the Italian Festival in the Bloomfield section of Pittsburgh.

The festival gets bigger and bigger each year and we must have walked a couple miles along Liberty Avenue in the torrid heat of the day.

But we all had dinner together and a good time was had by all.