Getting Twilight Zoned

When I was a young man of 12, I had a paper route in the small town of New Wilmington. Winters then were cold and dark.

On those quiet, eerie streets, the only sound was the crunch of snow beneath my feet. The fuzzy glow of dim streetlights dotted the empty sidewalks into the distance. Sometimes I’d be all alone with my bag full of newspapers and not a soul in sight.

It was at times like this I’d imagine the entire world had disappeared, and that I was the only living soul left on the planet. It was my “Twilight Zone,” and it always freaked me out.

And now I’d like to take you to your own Twilight Zone for a minute. Pretend for a moment that you’ve disappeared. Everyone you’ve known is out of reach and the life you knew carries on without you.

As far as the world is concerned, you’ve disappeared, zoned out, never to return. So what’s going on in your head right now? You’re probably wishing you could reach out to your loved ones.

After a bit, you’ll begin to regret some conversations you’ve had, times when you’ve acted poorly, or about some bad choices you’ve made.

You have some “I’m sorrys” to say or some “Thank yous” to express. But it’s too late. Sorry about that. No one can hear you anymore.

It’s very discomforting, isn’t it?

Let’s come back to reality. Come back, but keep the uncomfortable emotions with you just a bit longer.

These feelings are real and can haunt us as we go about setting and living out our goals. They act like little gnats that buzz about our heads in moments of quiet and solitude.

They drain our energy and are a real distraction. They’re also damaging to both the psyche and the heart, so let’s take a moment to rid ourselves of them once and for all, shall we?

Here’s all you need to do:

1. Get something to write on.

2. Start a list of everything that’s coming to mind right now: The apologies you need to make, the people you love and need to thank, and the people from whom you need forgiveness. Keep writing until the thoughts stop popping into your head.

3. Get a pack of thank-you cards and envelopes.

4. Hand write a brief and sincere note to each person.

5. Send out your cards.

That’s it! With each card you send, you’ll brush away more of the unsettling gnats you’ve collected over the years.

You will feel lighter, less guilty, and you’ll be freer to focus on the business at hand.

We’ve gotten those things all cleaned up, so let’s get back to setting and living our goals. You can move on now, without the feelings of being … zoned out.