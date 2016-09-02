'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Preparing for life's storms

Read and meditate on Psalm 46

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. — Psalm 46:1 (NIV)

As I write this, Hurricane Hermine, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is wreaking havoc across the Southeast, threatening beachgoers who’d hoped to spend the holiday weekend that officially marks the end of summer enjoying the sand and surf. High winds, torrential rains and flooding, as well as power outages, are impacting not only the Eastern Seaboard, but also farther inland.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lester threatens Hawaii.

Here in western Pennsylvania, though, a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine and warmth (minus the heat and humidity) is forecast. Hurricanes that travel up the East Coast usually don’t affect us, although there have been times they have, mostly with rain and flooding. Those times, however, are few and far between. Thank heaven.

But we’ve had our share of thunderstorms this summer. The abundance of rain has all but ruined our garden. And then there are the winter storms, which probably make up for the lack of hurricanes.

And we sure get our share of personal storms, don’t we?

None of us want to endure storms that arrive, often unheralded, on our horizons. Storms of illness, accident, financial setback, relationship problems, a rebellious child, a loved one’s death. Storms that arrive and stay around awhile, siphoning our strength and battering our spirits. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live a life in which we suffered no pain, no grief, no sorrow? We’d never cry, never have our hearts broken, never hurt, never be disappointed, discouraged or depressed. There’d be no need for medicine to numb our physical and emotional pain.

But, as a wise friend once told me, “You won’t have heaven until you get there.”

Storms are a part of life. “The years of our life are threescore and ten (70), or even by reason of strength, fourscore (80); yet their span is but toil and trouble” (Psalm 90:10).

While you can’t escape the storms, you can, like the residents of the Southeast, prepare for them. How?

First, by knowing that you are not alone. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).

Second, by knowing that God hears your cries for help and answers. “But I call to God, and the Lord saves me. Evening, morning and noon I cry out in distress, and he hears my voice” (Psalm 55:16–17).

Third, by knowing that, if you truly love God and are doing your best to follow Him and do what He wants you to do, everything — even the bad times — will work for your good. “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Romans 8:28, emphasis mine).

Fourth, by knowing that with God, you can overcome anything. “If God be for us, who can ever be against us?” (Romans 8:31).

And finally, by knowing that God loves you and nothing can separate you from that love. “I am convinced that nothing can separate us from His love. Death can’t, and life can’t. The angels can’t, and the demons can’t. Our fears for today, our worries about tomorrow, and even the powers of hell can’t keep God’s love away. Whether we are high above the sky or in the deepest ocean, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38–39).

When hurricanes appear on my life’s horizon, Lord, remind me that You are in the midst of the storm. Amen.