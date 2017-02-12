I love Lucy

Here’s a completely useless, yet fascinating bit of trivia. It’s about the term “acronym.” The word comes from the Greek, and like so many words, it is a conjugation. In this case, the prefix comes from the term “akron” meaning tip, or end.

“Nym” is a shortened form of the term “onuma,” name. The combination of these two creates the expression “akronuma” or, as we say it today, acronym. An acronym uses the “tip,” or first letter of a list of terms. And often, these acronyms form a word we already know.

There are more than a few acronyms that have proven useful to businesspeople over the years. You may or may not remember the terms that go along with them, but it’s likely you’ve heard these before: B-HAG, SOHO, KISS, SMART, SWOT and WIIFM. These kinds of acronyms help us recall important concepts.

Today I have a new acronym for you that will make a lasting and significant difference in how you progress. I call it “DRAMA,” and in a moment, you’ll understand why we all need a little more drama in our lives.

DRAMA represents a particularly powerful process made up of five directives that are important to any successful entrepreneur or business leader. The combination of these five is powerful, indeed. But ignore just one of them, and it all falls apart.

Here are the terms along with brief definitions. Take a moment to write them down as you read each one:

D: Dare. Don’t just set goals; set challenging goals. Every time.

R: Relationships. Build key relationships. Trusting and strong relationships take time and continuous investment.

A: Assertiveness. Express confident and positive, but forceful behavior.

M: Motivation and engagement. Delegate to — and empower — appropriate team members to succeed … or even to fail.

A: Accountability. People need to be responsible. Create deadlines with regular reviews of progress.

There are no shortcuts to this list: You must utilize all five elements. When all are employed — in this order — your chances for success increase exponentially.

Charles Shultz fans will appreciate this quote from Charlie Brown’s friend Lucy: “These five fingers? Individually they are nothing, but when I curl them together like this into a single unit, they form a force that is terrible to behold!”

Now that’s DRAMA!

By now you’ve gotten the gist of this, so take a moment to think about your next big goal. Is it substantially challenging? Do you have the right relationships that will support your goal? Are you inwardly confident and outwardly determined to succeed? Can you delegate … and let go? Finally, will you hold yourself and your team members accountable for taking action? If you can say “yes” to all five of these, the only thing you’ll need to achieve your goal is time.

Yep. Every successful leader needs more DRAMA. Start right now. And if you need a little kick in the pants, perhaps I’ll employ Lucy’s forewarning: “Do you see these five fingers?”