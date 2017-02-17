INSIDE INDIANA: Steelworks, Booze Hounds, Nick, Tom, etc.

To whom it may concern —

BUSINESS BYTES

Remember our report earlier this month that Steelworks, a new restaurant at the former Ironwood Grill location at Renaissance Circle in White Township, was coming soon?

Owner Tres Lawer says they’re now open for business, offering wood-fired pizza and stromboli, as well as a six-pack shop.

Lawer, whose mother, Virginia, owns Renaissance Circle, said he acquired a liquor license from the former PJ Brown’s in Saltsburg to open the business.

Currently the downstairs area is open, and plans are in the works to reopen the upstairs this spring or summer, Lawer said.

The menu offers specialty pizzas, stromboli, garlic bread and dessert pizzas.

Lawer said what makes the food special is sauce that is made from scratch, as well as cheese that “is a blend nobody else in town uses.”

He also boasts a large selection of beers, for in-house dining or takeout, and said alcohol prices are comparable to other area shops.

Patrons are welcome to dine in or take out.

The business is open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and hours may expand after the winter months, he said.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

Disobedient Spirits, Colleen’s Cuisine and Trendy Trades, all in Homer City, are collaborating for a Booze Hounds fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the Indiana County Humane Society.

The day begins at Trendy Trades, where a $5 Stuff-a-Bag sale will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and purse raffles will continue all day.

Then, at Disobedient Spirits, the fun begins at 4 p.m. For $20 per person, participants will receive a commemorative mason jar etched with a logo by Crooked Creek Creations, as well as the first drink for free.

Additional drinks are available at a discount, and Colleen’s Cuisine will have food for sale there.

A portion of the bar and food sales will benefit the humane society.

This event is pet friendly, with dogs welcome to attend, according to organizers.

SIGNS OF SPRINGS

In a sure sign of spring, The Meadows frozen custard shop on Oakland Avenue will open for the season on March 3, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The special that day is buy-one-get-one-free (of equal or lesser value) for cones, shakes, sundaes, arctic swirls, banana splits, frosts, root beer floats and turtles.

Flavors on opening day are butter pecan and chocolate almond chunk custard and chocolate peanut butter frozen yogurt.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following folks to your list of good neighbors, the people who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Eric Slovinsky, Beyer; Mark Altrogge, Concord Street, White Township; Bill, Tawnya and Alexander Frain, Pauline Drive, Saltsburg; Tim Reeger, Hickory Road, Indiana; Rob Worcester, Center Township; Nick Cornell, Monticello development, White Township; Joe Munchak, Tyson Farm, White Township; Richard “Dick” Bothell, Tanoma; Bill Roush, Nibert Road, Rayne Township; Henry Kanick Jr., 12th Street, Lucernemines; Ed Lucas and son, and Jerry Vallies, Marcoline Road, Indiana; R.K. Shoemaker, Walnut Street, Blairsville; Barry Houser, Spaulding Road, Penn Run; Jim Bence, Sunrise Avenue, Homer City; Victor Versino, Saltsburg; Tom Miller, Station Avenue, Indiana; Chad Mosco and Jason Rummel, Catherine Street, Indiana; Mike Greek and Steve and Diane Burbank, Adams Street, Clymer; Bert Byers Jr., Wida Road, White Township; Brian Dean, “Brownie” and Archie Dixon, Lucernemines; Clair Piper, Walnut Street, Indiana; Chris Bash, Elderton; and Dale Deabenderfer, East Pike, White Township.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in the Indiana area today ranged from $2.49 to $2.65 a gallon, compared to $2.53 statewide and $2.29 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was the late comic Johnny Carson who quipped, “I was so naive as a kid I used to sneak behind the barn and do nothing.”

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.