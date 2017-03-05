Make it happen

When I read a newspaper I will read the headline and the first paragraph to decide if the rest of the story is worth reading. Hiring managers use the same approach to reading resumes. If they don’t see anything interesting in the first third of your resume they go on to the next one.

Capturing an employer’s attention in the 2017 job market is of utmost importance. Competition is fierce. A hiring manager may have a hundred resumes to review to schedule interviews for a single opening. The goal of your resume is to get you in the door for an interview.

It’s obvious that you want to grab the resume reader’s attention right away. That’s why you should begin your resume with a skills summary, aka qualifications or abilities summary. It replaces the old school “objective statement” on a resume. It’s a few strong statements at the beginning of a resume that summarizes your skills and establishes your qualifications for the job at issue. Call attention to those statements by using bullets — no more than four or six. It tells an employer right away what value you would bring to the company.

Think of the skills summary as an ad. Look at the circulars you received with your newspaper. What do the ones that attract your attention do? On the other hand what about the ones you toss away? Apply these lessons to your skills summary

A job seeker could say, “I already have a full two-page resume. I’ll have to take something out to use this skills summary.” Indeed a skills summary is not for everyone. It would help professionals with years of experience tie things together. Also, the jobseeker with disparate experience can use a skills survey with a few transferable skills. A person with a straightforward career path may not need the skills summary.

A skills summary allows the employer to quickly determine if you meet the basic requirements. Be sure to include those skills that support the requirements of the job listing

One approach to the skills summary is to load it up with buzzwords or key words. These job seekers throw words in when they may not even have those skills.

This is not what I was suggesting in adding a skills summary. Anything you claim in the skills summary must be supported somewhere in the resume. Don’t claim skills you don’t have.

The job seeker needs to know which of their skills are in demand and place them in the skills summary. When writing a resume to apply for a specific job, place the required and desired skills in your summary.

A well-written skills summary can be your foot in the door to an interview. It can enhance and strengthen your resume by generating initial interest.