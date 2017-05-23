SEEDS OF WELLNESS: Gardening offers physical, mental health benefits

Gardening is a fun hobby that anyone can pick up at any point in their life cycle. The benefits to planting a garden are abundant.

Engaging in a garden has been shown to improve your health, both physically and emotionally. In fact, not only does engaging in gardening have beneficial effects, but just looking at a garden gives oneself a positive feeling. You do not need to have a large backyard to plant a garden. Gardens can be started in the smallest of areas or even in pots on a porch or window edge.

People can get so lost in the joy and calmness of gardening that they can forget that it is actually a form of exercise. Gardening can give you a workout. When you start composting, digging and shoveling, specifically using muscles you are not used to working, these moves can increase your heart rate and can be a great way of losing weight and improving your general health.

Since gardening sometimes becomes a daily activity, the everyday exercise can be almost as good as going to a gym. It is also a lot cheaper than going to the gym and at the end of the growing season you have the fruits of your labor to enjoy and share.

Gardening can be considered a form of art, allowing gardeners to express their creativity. For example, deciding which flowers and vegetables to plant, how to arrange them and what materials your garden will be made out of all require planning and development. The time spent exploring different plants and learning about them adds mental stimulation to the art of gardening. Gardening is intellectually motivating and keeps your mind sharp and, similar to the exercise factor of gardening, you don’t always realize these benefits.

Most people’s lives nowadays are filled with constant stress and worry. Gardening is a natural stress reliever that can make you feel rejuvenated and overall more happy and calm. Even if you are not actively working in a garden, just sitting and relaxing out in your garden is enough to relieve you of your stress. The variety of colors, shapes and types of plants help generate a garden’s calm feeling.

Today’s fast-paced world rarely allows for someone to slow down and enjoy the quieter, more simple things in life. For those who live in a city, a garden may be the only way to be connected to nature. A garden can give you that much-needed opportunity to slow life down. After a few months of active gardening, you may find yourself more creative and calmer in regards to stress levels than you were prior to starting a garden.

With all of these amazing benefits, it is easy to forget the original purpose of a garden is to grow food. Fruits and vegetables grown in a home garden are usually organic.

Organic food can be healthier than food that has been harvested with pesticides. In addition to the benefits of growing food, you will be able to take pride in consuming your own work. If your garden is large enough, you may be able to grow enough food to save money when buying groceries. This makes gardening an excellent way to save money and could be shared with friends, families and neighbors.

In this area, May is the perfect time to start a garden. Remember it’s better to be proud of a small garden than to be frustrated by a big one!

Start small and start now — you and your health are worth it!