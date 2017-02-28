SEEDS OF WELLNESS: Healthy marriage a key aspect to a healthy life

A tradition for the February column is to honor the importance of a healthy marriage as an important component to being healthy!

Achieving good health is more than physical. It includes the emotional, mental and spiritual aspects as well, which we try to cover throughout the balance of the year.

The marriage relationship impacts all the dimensions of health and, when working well, the statistics show that people live longer and are healthier. Of course a marriage “working well” isn’t something that happens easily. Often we are attracted to someone very opposite of us in many ways and over time those differences that were so exciting turn into challenges in living out our lives on a daily basis.

While much is talked about in the mystery of how to understand our spouse, surveys show men and women really know what the other wants. It usually isn’t rocket science to encourage and please our spouse; rather, it is common sense: to go on a date, to be listened to, have some fun, pray together, physical intimacy and to be valued. However, too many times common sense is not put into common practice.

A mentor told me once you tend to get as much out of an initiative or relationship as you put into it. Simply put, if you are not making your marriage a top priority and investing in your spouse, it is likely to underperform! For many couples they pour themselves into work, children, activities, friends and hobbies, stumbling through the door at the end of the day with little energy left for their marriage. The world is demanding and trying to find a balance is tough.

In his book “The Meaning of Marriage,” Timothy Keller, a pastor in New York City, tries to unpack the core of what marriage is. He suggests the purpose of marriage at the core is friendship! A deeper friendship than the golfing buddies or lunch group, a friendship where there is faithfulness, transparency and a shared passion.

True friends love at all times especially in times of adversity. Deep friendship encourages and lovingly affirms each other and shares a passion for things including a future.

In a world that often defines the spouse as the enemy, step out of the mainstream and be a great friend to your spouse. What can you do to encourage your spouse this month? Which need do you know they have that you can meet in new ways? Does your spouse know that your forever commitment is forever? What shared passion can you focus on, rather than looking a differences?

Go ahead, make your marriage great. You are worth it!