SEEDS OF WELLNESS: IRMC reviews year, looks to future

We’ve spent a lot of time in the news this year with most of it focused on our nursing negotiations.

We’re thankful that we finally reached an agreement, but it’s also important to know that it wasn’t the only thing happening at IRMC.

There have been many accomplishments and several initiatives getting underway here at IRMC. The first phase of the Centennial Building Project was completed and the second phase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. The Hospitalist program started in late summer, followed by the PCI program this past fall and will continue to be a focus of growth in 2017. The Vitals Improvement Process (VIP) continues to transform the organization’s approach to continuous improvement as daily huddles, problem-solving sheets, balanced scorecards and employee improvement ideas become more integrated in our everyday routines. There were 632 improvement ideas submitted by employees and implemented in 2016.

Thanks to the generosity of the people we serve, we have been able to provide: 3-D mammography, new state-of- the-art operating rooms, a brand-new ICU, free transportation to our patients receiving cancer treatment, a new cardiac cath lab, Birdie’s Closet, community education programs, Project Fit America to local elementary students, and millions of dollars in free care to our community.

Our continued efforts to improve patient safety and quality of care have yielded great results including a reduction of infections and our length of stay. For the second time in the last two years, IRMC received the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety.

As we continue our focus on patient safety and quality in 2017, our goals are to reduce serious events and unplanned readmissions.

On behalf of the board of directors and senior leadership team, thank you for continuing to support our most valuable community asset. We wish you and your family a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a healthy, happy New Year!