TEXTING THRU CANCER: A call for present tense living

Last January our Kenyan granddaughter Fiona completed “40 Days to Reflect On Your Walk with the Lord,” published by Amazon.

I was happy to edit her meditations and see this amazing young woman become an author.

I resolved to finally write my own book in 2016; if she could do it at 18, couldn’t I at 68? To refresh my skills and prove to myself I was serious, I signed up for an online writing course.

Then life happened.

Suddenly cancer demanded all my attention.

This is why New Year’s resolutions get a bad rap.

It’s easier to make a resolution than keep one.

I didn’t get far with the course or the book but began telling my story in the newspaper. My resolution to write wasn’t forgotten, it was reconfigured by circumstances.

Instead of making resolutions, many years I’ve prayed John Wesley’s Covenant Prayer, adapted from the earlier writing of an English Puritan.

A covenant is an agreement between partners, like a marriage covenant.

This one requires laying down my hopes, desires and expectations — a far jump from today’s resolutions.

I used to feel immersed in fellowship when we prayed this covenant in church at the beginning of the new year as Methodists around the world have done for centuries.

Last January I said it with women in the small group I led; I’ve prayed it alone this week. If I said it every day it could never grow old.

Here’s a modern version of Wesley’s words:

I am no longer my own, but yours. Put me to what you will, rank me with whom you will; put me to doing, put me to suffering; let me be employed for you, or laid aside for you, exalted for you, or brought low for you; let me be full, let me be empty, let me have all things, let me have nothing: I freely and wholeheartedly yield all things to your pleasure and disposal. (“A Covenant with God,” Methodist Church in Britain)

It sounds like an impossible pledge.

How do I do it?

Very imperfectly.

“He will empower you to keep your promise,” says the British Methodist hymnal. As I commit to yield everything at my disposal to God, he makes everything at his disposal available to me.

A verse in Zechariah assures me I don’t have depend on my own resources: “‘Not by might, not by power, but by my Spirit’ says the Lord of Hosts.” (4:6, ESV)

The Lord of heavenly armies has my back. His angels are by my side.

This encourages me as I face 36 radiation treatments.

A friend said during her radiation sessions she pictured the “fourth man” in the fiery furnace — Jesus — protecting her like he protected Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the Old Testament story of endurance.

Another friend silently recited the Lord’s Prayer three times each trip to the radiation clinic. By the time she was done, her brief treatment was done for the day.

My plan is to focus on breath-prayers, which I’ve been practicing for awhile.

I inhale as I mentally pray “God.” Slowly I release each breath saying “is.”

Praying “God is” corrals and tames my scattered thoughts. Knowing the great I Am is as close as my breath calms my jitters and relaxes my body.

A friend posted: “When we dare to approach the new year with an attentive spirit ... the spiritual potential of January 1 becomes vibrantly real.”

My spirit is attentive but right now my mind is easily distracted. Peace comes in returning to the covenant’s closing:

“... Father, Son and Holy Spirit, you are mine and I am yours. So be it. And the covenant now made on earth, let it be ratified in heaven. Amen.”

How about you?

If you’re tired of resolutions but this covenant thing seems overwhelming, you might begin by joining me in praying “God is.”

It’s from a prayer by Irish mystic Michael Rodgers who affirms his faith with a simple phrase: “I am, things are, God is.”

In times of anguish or uncertainty this is all I know — God is, I am not alone.

It’s a call for present tense living: “God with us, Emmanuel!”

All will be well.