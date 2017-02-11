'Texting Thru Cancer': A different kind of love letter

During radiation treatments for breast cancer, I’m flat on a table, knees supported, eyes closed, hands clasped overhead. It’s one of my favorite times of day. Crazy, I know.

Those dim, still moments provide me about 15 minutes of quiet contemplation. If I’ve rushed around like a maniac it’s harder to turn down my inner radio; most days though, I leave with a sense of calm.

I’ve written about praying “God is” during treatments. On Day 13, I breathed in and out, God is ... patient. God is ... kind. God is ... love. A memory stirred, seeping through time like fragrance from an old love letter.

I was back in junior high earth science class. My only good friend sat beside me. We both ached with teenage issues that distracted us from whatever the teacher was saying.

Our murmured conversation is all I remember from science that year and if definitely wasn’t in the curriculum.

“What is God?” my friend whispered, catching me off guard.

I paused, then whispered back, “God is ... love.”

I was as surprised as she by my answer.

This wasn’t a trite Sunday school recitation. It bubbled forth as fresh revelation, pure truth to my adolescent ears, if not to hers.

Later I read in the Bible, “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” (I John 4:8 NLT)

Something shifted within my center that day.

I still didn’t get many phone calls and remained an awkward, skinny bookworm, but I knew God loved me and would use me to touch others. It was my Helen Keller moment, a flash of revelation that strengthened my fragile sense of self-worth.

A generation later, when my youngest was in junior high, my friend and I reconnected. She visited our home overnight and we picked up our past conversation. I discovered she’d known only conditional love and wondered if she would ever measure up.

We talked in my driveway when she was about to leave. Knowing we might never see each other again, I shared my secret of acceptance with her. I’ve since learned this is credited to the late U.S. Senate Chaplain, Richard Halverson:

There is nothing you can ever do to make God love you more.

There is nothing you will ever do to make God love you less.

For my friend, this was a stunning way of looking at both God and love.

Human love can be very different.

Every kid growing up, every person with a broken heart, everyone who’s ever messed up (and that’s all of us) needs to hear about God’s unconditional love.

Conditional love says, “If this, then that.”

It’s as fickle as picking petals, “She loves me, she loves me not ...”

Unconditional love has no limits. No walls. No strings attached.

This is how God loves. How he created us to love, too.

Being loved comes with the privilege of passing it on. St. Paul wrote to new believers in Corinth that they could give away all they owned, understand all mysteries of the universe and have faith that moved mountains, but without love, it counted for nothing.

Nothing. Without love, I am nothing.

“Nothing you do in this life will ever matter, unless it is about loving God and the people he has made,” writes Frances Chan in “Crazy Love.”

First Corinthians 13:7 expands on love’s infinite stretch: “Love knows no limit to its endurance, no end to its trust, no fading of its hope; it can outlast anything.” (J.B. Phillips New Testament)

A friend texted a list of love’s dimensions. It began: “What is love? I think first, commitment ...”

My husband Jim has cared for me through surgeries, chemotherapy and now radiation, with nine sessions to go. He’s fulfilling a vow made at an altar when all our days still lay before us, “For better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health ...”

This isn’t the stuff of storybook romance. It’s committed love.

If you’ve never known enduring faithfulness, read First Corinthians 13 and consider it a love letter from God to you.

Whoever and wherever we are, lying on a Florida beach or a radiation table, receiving Communion or a prison sentence, making peace or causing chaos, God’s unconditional love never gives up on a single one of us.

All will be well.