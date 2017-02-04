'Texting Thru Cancer': Adventure at St. Brigid's Cathedral

St. Brigid’s feast day is Feb. 1. Midway between winter solstice and spring equinox, it’s sort of like a Celtic Groundhog Day, marking the countdown to warmer, lighter days.

I visited Ireland on a pilgrimage, walking in the steps of early believers. On a June day we stopped in Kildare for an overnight stay. We were greeted in Brigid’s hometown with sunny flower boxes, the aroma of fresh bread ... and a wee taste of adventure.

Brigid (aka Bridgett) is part myth, part Christian saint. Renowned for practicing kindness and hospitality, she welcomed strangers others might turn away. It’s said she was so generous with her milk pail she satisfied every thirsty child for miles around.

We slipped into St. Brigid’s stone cathedral in late afternoon. The guide, a woman wearing no-nonsense shoes and a proper skirt and blouse, announced it was almost closing time.

My roommate Judy and I hurried through the interior, then circled around back to a cemetery with Celtic crosses and a 12th century round tower. The silence was peaceful, at first.

Suddenly Judy said, “I hope we’re not locked in!”

She described her thoughts in an email: “I listened and heard no other voices nearby. Had our fellow pilgrims all left, escorted out so the gate could be closed? That’s when the notion came that we might be left behind and no one would know we were there.”

Startled, I ran around front and down to the iron gate. Sure enough, a hefty chain secured it, guarded by two imposing stone pillars.

Deciding not to panic (this was an adventure, right?), I resisted the urge to grab the iron bars as I called to the only person in sight, a tourist on the street: “We’re locked in here!”

She hastened into a store and moments later a young shopkeeper appeared. “Usually if somebody’s around, their car is here,” she said, doubtfully, pointing to the empty parking space, as she approached the stone cottage next door and knocked.

She was wrong. The door opened and there was our guide from earlier. Judy, who had joined me, glanced in my direction. I felt like a tardy schoolgirl. The woman walked toward us as if she had done this before, then simply lifted the heavy chain off the gate.

“It’s never locked,” she said, our eyes momentarily connecting.

Relief breezed over me as we walked through the open gate. We could have stood there for hours supposing we were locked inside, unaware freedom was already ours.

It seems fitting this happened at a place dedicated to a humble welcoming woman of God.

Due to ingrained thought patterns, choices and circumstances like cancer, I’ve often felt trapped in Big Problems of “Pilgrim’s Progress” dimensions. But things are not always as they appear. A Don Moen song says, “God will make a way, where there seems to be no way, he works in ways we cannot see ...”

That’s what hope is all about.

Psalm 116:16b says: “you have freed me from my chains” (NIV). This is a done deal. Living it as truth when I don’t see the evidence — that’s the tricky part.

I could listen 24/7 to a song traditionally credited to the greatest Irish saint, “St. Patrick’s Breastplate.”

Brigid revered him. The lyrics declare his source of protection: “God above me, God below me, God beside, God within me ...”

During radiation treatments I lie on a table with a large disk hovering from side to side over my chest.

My arms are overhead. Once, as I inwardly said my breath-prayer, “God is,” it occurred to me, “God is my armor. He is my breastplate, guarding my health.”

At the same time, God’s Word is my fiery sword. I picture radiation like a light saber, zapping latent cancer cells. The influence of “Star Wars”? Definitely.

Josiah, our fourth-grade grandson, draws superhero cartoons. I’d like him to sketch a hero rescuing me. I can see big word balloons: “Bam! Zap! Cancer cells, take that!” Of course, imaginary superheroes are just that — imaginary.

In the real world, that iron gate in Kildare swinging open is embedded in my mind. As are the words, “It’s never locked.” It inspires me to strap on my spiritual armor and sing out:

My chains are gone, I’ve been set free,

My God, my Savior has ransomed me.

And like a flood

His mercy reigns,

Unending love, amazing grace. (Chris Tomlin)

All will be well.