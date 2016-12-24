'Texting Thru Cancer': Bethlehem's Door of Humility perfect size for children

The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young. — Phillip Brooks

There is a small doorway in Bethlehem you must pass through to reach the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

It is called the Door of Humility, and those who cross its threshold bow low to enter.

Unless of course they’re children, who can run in as if their Father owns the place.

The doorway to the massive stone Church of the Nativity is only about 4 feet high by 2 feet wide.

Its top was lowered to restrain looters and Ottoman invaders on horseback from trampling through the holy site.

The dim basilica, lined with cold limestone pillars, seems forlorn to some Western eyes. Yet it could never be as bleak as the cave below when Mary and Joseph bedded down there with animals because there was no room for them in the inn.

In 1868 Episcopal rector Phillip Brooks wrote “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” describing that night for the children in his congregation.

Brooks probably told those little ones about the thrill of riding horseback under the stars and across Shepherds’ Fields one Christmas Eve, and of worshipping with crowds in the Church of the Nativity.

His church organist Lewis H. Redner had a little help from above hastily composing the tune: “I was roused from sleep late in the night hearing an angel-strain whispering in my ear, and seizing a piece of music paper I jotted down the treble of the tune as we now have it, and on Sunday morning before going to church I filled in the harmony.”

A Brooks biographer later said the carol “appeals to the heart of a child, partly because it was the outburst of a happy spirit.”

Brooks, who became one of the best known preachers of his day, “not only loved children dearly, but liked to be their comrade and to get down on the nursery floor and romp with them. He wrote ... carols because he entered into those festivals with a child’s enthusiasm and joy.” (Douglas D. Anderson, “The Hymns and Carols of Christmas”)

Christmas has never meant more to me than now. This year I’ve been brought low by the gravity of breast cancer cells invading my body like unruly horsemen prancing into a sanctuary.

I’ve stooped before circumstances and God as I await health’s return, like a camel on its knees. After working through rowdy emotions with each new challenge, I remember who I am — a beloved daughter led by the sure hand of my heavenly Father.

I begin the next phase of treatment, radiation therapy, on Tuesday. With chemo behind me, I posted on Facebook: “That’s done!”

Others celebrated with me.

Writer and breast cancer survivor: “Now we’re fellow ‘chemosabes.’” (Think “Lone Ranger.”)

Another survivor: “You are WELL on your way!”

Online friend undergoing treatments: “All will be well! I have two more chemos ... Relax and cherish this holiday, God bless you!”

Fellow student: “Cue the heavenly chorus.”

Amen.

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” sings of the power of faith to out-shine fear.

Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting Light,

The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

While we each carry burdens of care to Christmas, our spirits — and perhaps our feet — were created to happily run into our delighted Father’s presence. Why do we settle for less?

God sent his son to earth as a little child and in that humble way we come to him.

Jesus said, “Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children” (Matthew 19:14 New Living Bible).

Doors sometimes slam shut, as happened in Bethlehem. A baby boy was born that night, anyhow.

His birth in a lowly cave made it sacred. His birth in you and me transforms us into sanctuaries of his Spirit.

Brooks wrote a little-known fourth verse to his beloved carol. It concludes:

Where charity stands watching

And faith holds wide the door,

The dark night wakes, the glory breaks,

And Christmas comes once more.

All will be well.