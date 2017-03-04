'Texting Thru Cancer': Every time a bell rings ...

Navigating cancer is like traveling in a foreign country. At first, anything that sounds familiar is welcome, like bells chiming from the white spire of my downtown church.

They fill the air as far as our hilltop home, over a mile away.

A woman discovered how meaningful church bells were while attending an intensive foreign language immersion program. As she expected, everyone from instructors to cafeteria employees spoke only that language.

Near her dorm, however, a bell tower broadcast hymns; lyrics filled her mind each time she heard the carillon. She was never entirely cut off from the language of her faith.

Church bells can be traced back to 400 AD in Italy — calling people to worship, mourning the dead, alerting to dangers, celebrating newlyweds, announcing special occasions and reminding workers in fields to pray.

Our daughter was in Assisi with a group of Presbyterians when a new pope was elected. Bells tolled across the town, awakening her from a nap. She ran to a window and viewed the happy scene below as people ran into the streets to celebrate.

I’m not sure where the custom started, but bells are finding their way into hospitals and cancer centers for patients to ring when they reach a milestone.

The brass bell at Indiana hospital’s radiation unit was donated by a former patient in gratitude for the services he received.

After I rang it marking my final treatment I skipped out the doors like a kid on the last day of school. I now have a bond with the psalmist who penned: “We escaped like a bird from a hunter’s trap. The trap is broken, and we are free! Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 124:7-8 NLT)

I’ve been reading online stories of bells ringing around the country.

It’s especially touching when the patient is a child.

“It is painful to see our patients and their families hurt and suffer through treatments. However, it is such a beautiful sight to see them ring the bell!” says Mindi Bradford, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital. (www.tex aschildrens.blog.org)

In response to my “liberty bell” moment a Southern friend posted: “Ring the bell of freedom! You’re a warrior, Darlin’.”

A classmate and retired oncology nurse wrote: “The sound of that bell in my old clinic was like hearing angels singing!”

His comment brought to mind the Indiana Players’ production of “Wonderful Life” (the musical based on “It’s a Wonderful Life”) one wintry December in the ’90s at the Indiana Theater.

Jim and our daughters had singing roles. With 12 performances, it was a big commitment.

I had an impromptu appearance on stage one night when the woman playing Jim’s wife was snowbound (they were the elder “Mr. and Mrs. Bailey”). I was a little nervous but knew her lines from sitting through months of rehearsals.

Jim’s smile, as always, kept me going.

Since Jimmy Stewart is our hometown hero, some cast members of the 1946 movie in which he starred were in the audience one weekend including Karolyn Grimes, the original Zuzu.

Our youngest played her part in the local production and got to say: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.”

A friend updated that iconic line with: “Every time a bell rings an angel is blessed!”

Another gal paraphrased a song from “The Wizard of Oz.” Her words echo my heart’s desire for others: “Ding Dong, the cancer’s dead!” (“The wicked witch is dead!” — feel free to sing along.)

There is really no way to rehearse or prepare for cancer, but Scriptures and songs tucked deep within help soothe my anxious spirit. My relief in reaching the good place where I am now is tempered by praying for folks in the midst of treatments and for families who’ve lost a dear one.

For some, living with illness is intensely private. But when one has a victory, it’s a victory for us all.

Four cancer survivors gave me permission to share their posts with you.

“...my burn scars from radiation remind me that God is always with me and has gotten me thru many rough times.”

“Yippee Skippy you go girl!!!!”

“It’s such a good feeling to be finished with the poking and prodding. God is good!”

“I remember that last day and how emotional it was! Hooray!!!!”

One final note that resounds with gladness: “That bell is the sweetest sound ever.”

It’s the sound of life.

I have a wonderful one.

All will be well.