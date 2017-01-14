'Texting Thru Cancer': Gardens, common grounds and a song in the night

A peephole through a high garden wall offered a view of daffodils and red tulips bordering a stream on our first visit to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ glasshouse. The theme that spring was a “Secret Garden,” a favorite childhood book.

In December Jim and I again visited Phipps, this time on a Pittsburgh get-away weekend. Weary from eight months of facing down cancer, we welcomed a change of scenery.

We meandered through the winter garden and lights display, a treat with crystal-covered trees, an icy lake and an interactive miniature train exhibit tracking through city landmarks.

Earlier we stopped by a seasonal celebration where a couple of friends and I visited over munchies.

Both, I discovered, are breast cancer survivors. Both are also ordained.

Faith is no magic wand shielding us from the risks of being human.

Indiana neighbors had offered us their Northside apartment in the historic Mexican War Streets District, abounding in Victorian architecture. The next morning we walked down the street to Commonplace Coffee and ran into hometown friends.

Over breakfast they introduced us to another Indiana breast cancer survivor of many years. I’m constantly meeting people who’ve conquered some sort of cancer. Their stories help me believe that someday my own will be ancient history too.

I choose tenacious joy over anything less, regardless of the outcome.

Curious, I read “Joy is an act of resistance” scrolled in the metal framework of a garden gate near the coffee shop. Later I learned Pitt writing professor Toi Derricotte wrote a poem by the same name.

The title stuck with me.

It says joy can be a fierce choice.

Gigantic shadows like cancer are too small to steal it from me.

I don’t keep joy locked away in a secret garden or only look for it on special occasions. Folding laundry, petting our curled cat, listening to snowy silence — daily small stuff — are all joy-givers.

Fresh flakes fell overnight in early January. The next morning I marveled at stark white-lined branches against a blue sky. Evergreens sparkled, heavy with snow, bowing like old ladies in damask gowns.

At seven degrees, it was too cold for any ladies I know to venture out in anything less than a snowsuit.

I had no choice, my radiation goes on five days a week.

On our way I considered how many people pray for me. A flat tire interrupted my own prayer, within a block of Lias Tire. I phoned a girlfriend who zipped me to my appointment while Jim attended to the car.

Probably because of your prayers, I was as happy that morning at the Cancer Center as strolling through Phipps and historic Pittsburgh a month earlier.

I’m not always so cheerful. Life isn’t a garden and I wouldn’t want to live sheltered behind a wall; this world has too much suffering for that.

A thoughtful line unexpectedly stood out in Dolly Parton’s Christmas special, “Circle of Love:”

“People think God doesn’t give us more than we can bear, but that’s not what the Bible says. He gives us a way to face the unbearable every day.”

For those weighed down by the unbearable, may God’s song wrap you in the stillness of his love.

Psalm 42:8 says: “The Lord will command His loving kindness in the daytime; And His song will be with me in the night ...” (NASB)

That echoes my life verse, composed by one who intimately knew the Singer:

“The Lord your God is with you; his power gives you victory. The Lord will take delight in you, and in his love he will give you new life. He will sing and be joyful over you.” (Zephaniah 3:17 GNT)

The “New Living Translation” says, “With his love, he will calm all your fears” and the “New King James Version” says it even better: “He will quiet you with His love.”

Both gently hush my hurried ways.

A friend gave me a bracelet with a miniature heart-shaped locket she wore during radiation sessions.

She urged me to tuck something inside and wear it at mine.

After reflecting on what I most wanted to carry into treatments, I texted her: “I’m putting Zephaniah 3:17 in the locket.”

Day or night, God sings over me.

How sweet the sound.

All will be well.