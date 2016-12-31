'Texting Thru Cancer': Paying forward prayers 'without ceasing' in the New Year

It was quite a year. While the world whirled in crisis, I danced an unintended waltz of my own.

I managed, with lots of help and prayer, to stay on my feet. Side effects linger from head to toe, but the hardest part of eliminating breast cancer should be over for me.

I’m trusting 2017 brings more time outdoors, hugs with my grandchildren and kayaking in waters I’ve never dipped a paddle in before.

But not quite yet.

First comes radiation therapy.

I posted on Facebook that prayers were welcome as this next phase of treatment began.

“Considered yourself smothered in prayers,” one person wrote.

I floated to bed the night before my radiation consult, lifted in thoughts of friends soaring heavenward.

James 5:16b (Good News Translation) says, “Tremendous power is made available through a good man’s earnest prayer.”

And a good woman’s, too. Prayer is gender-neutral.

Someone wrote me: “Praying now.” Immediate prayer. I like that.

Prayers aren’t limited by time or place. We still pray Psalms written for people to talk with God thousands of years ago.

My cup runneth over with recently posted prayers — over 190 at last count.

Maybe you need extra prayer cover yourself.

Consider the novel “Pay it Forward.” A boy creates a social studies project which calls for passing on favors to others instead of to the original benefactor, with amazing results.

I think we can pay forward prayers too.

I was inspired by the guy with 350,000 frequent flyer miles who shared them with strangers so families could gather this Christmas.

Instead of a surplus of miles, I’m rich in prayers. In sharing them, they simply multiply.

So that’s what I’m doing, here.

I can only print a limited number in this space, or I’d share them all.

Your job is to insert your name and claim some for yourself.

Try reading them out loud. Verbal prayers, like poetry, stir human hearts ... and God’s!

Think of these 25 prayer thoughts as a personal conversation with our Creator and those praying with you and me:

“We pray for you _____ for strength, healing, comfort and anything else you need.”

“In my prayers, in His hands.”

“Oh my friend you remain in my prayers. May you feel God’s love circling around you and within, strengthening and sustaining.”

“Praying for peace and healing.”

“Praying this goes well for you and you see God’s Hand in all of your healing.”

“Doubling down on prayers for you.”

“Holding you in my heart, friend, in a ‘pray without ceasing’ kind of way, always with love.”

“You can do it. One step at a time.”

“He will hold you close as you go through these treatments.”

“Prayers for the Holy Spirit to buoy you above circumstances to heavenly places in Him. Much love.”

“Be strong, it will take a brave heart and prayers.”

“May the peace that surpasses understanding envelop you.”

“Hold on to those around you both close and far! May God strengthen and protect you through radiation treatments.”

“Ongoing prayers! Praying your recovery will be complete.”

“Prayers for you and your family. We know who holds the future!”

“Lots of prayers and hugs.”

“God be with you. Deepest prayers for your health, hope and peace.”

“You’re in my prayers and on the Lord’s mind.”

“Prayers of healing and restoration in Jesus’ name goin’ up for you!”

“Praying for comfort and strength as you move to this next phase of healing.”

“Prayers your treatments go easily and cancer is wiped away with no residue. May you be awed by God’s closeness during this time. Rest and know prayers are heard.”

“Holding you close in my heart!”

“God’s grace, peace and healing presence minister to you.”

“May all be well.”

“God bless you with supernatural healing.”

A couple posts made me smile:

“I hear that treatment gives you super powers. Can’t wait to see which ones you get.”

and …

“Dear Wonder Woman: You can do this easily. I know you can. Keeping you in my heart and holding you in The Light. God will hover over you, as always, and see you through. With loving prayers.”

I’ll close out 2016 thanking God for you, my readers, friends and family. May the new year brim over with God’s presence and with gratitude for each moment lived on this less-than-perfect, incredibly beautiful earth.

All will be well.