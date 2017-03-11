'Texting Thru Cancer': Seeking a holistic approach to recovery

I feel I can learn something from almost everyone.

That’s why I listened when friends contacted me about a video series on the web last weekend. An email called it a “series on cancer prevention and natural healing.”

Although we were visiting our son in Ohio, I squeezed in most of the 10 videos, focused on alternative approaches to beating cancer.

I did it by staying up past midnight a couple nights. Ironically, one of the videos says inadequate sleep may increase the risk of cancer.

Presenter Chris Wark says on his blog, “Chris Beat Cancer,” he radically changed his lifestyle following surgery for stage three colon cancer at age 26 in 2004.

He says through hard work and total dedication he’s been well ever since. Critics say his surgery, not his choices, is most likely why he is alive today.

Some of what Chris says may be off the wall but many people think there’s a place for alternative therapies. We need healers among us who support patients attempting to make reasonable life choices.

I’d like someone to offer me a holistic approach where I don’t have to choose either/or. Why not combine conventional medicine with approaches that respect the role diet, environment and lifestyle play in recovery?

The thrust of Chris’ diet is eating more plant-based organic foods and fewer animal-based and processed ones.

His disclaimer (and mine) is that he isn’t a doctor (nor am I) and this isn’t medical advice.

Here are a few dietary suggestions I already follow:

Mushrooms

Jim and I eat them regularly, usually sauteed with caramelized onions. The Mayo Clinic says on a lifestyle and nutrition site, “Mushrooms contain a variety of bioactive compounds that are antioxidants, which offer protection from cancer and heart disease.”

Oatmeal

I start the day with either a hormone-free egg or a bowl of old-fashioned oats. Add berries, nuts and sunflower, chia and ground flax seed and I have a filling breakfast and a good start to my day.

Fresh fruit

We don’t eat many desserts anymore but I like fruit smoothies. Mine have Greek yogurt as the base with aloe vera, bananas, cinnamon and whatever fresh fruit is in the house.

Turmeric

Since my diagnosis, I use a teaspoon or more of powdered turmeric in most everything I cook, like eggs, soups and veggies. Chris calls turmeric an “anti-cancer powerhouse.” Adding black pepper and heat is supposed to increase its effectiveness in reducing inflammation.

My daughter gave me fresh turmeric rhizomes; I have to gather courage to grind some like I do ginger root — I hesitate because its yellow hue causes stains. The site “Today I Found Out Why Mustard is Yellow” quotes the American Cancer Society as saying curcumin, an antioxidant and the active ingredient in turmeric, kills some cancer cells in lab samples and reduces the growth of some cancer cells and tumors in lab animals.

Garlic

Garlic is regarded as a potentially anti-cancer vegetable. Jim grows, harvests and speaks about it through the Penn State Master Gardener program. A National Cancer Institute (NCI) garlic fact sheet shows possible links between eating more garlic and a reduced risk for some cancers.

Green tea

For tea lovers — Chris says a massive study shows Japanese women who drank green tea had lower rates of cancer. There are lots of delicious varieties out there. Again, since my diagnosis I drink at least a cup daily.

Meat is standard fare of the American diet. There are biblical texts limiting certain meats, like one restricting cholesterol thousands of years before anyone heard of it: “You shall not eat any fat from an ox, a sheep or a goat.” (Leviticus 7:23 NASB) Venison is our primary meat and we go vegetarian for many meals.

There’s much more that could be said about tasty foods that are good for us. I’d like to hear what others enjoy to include in another column sometime.

Here’s the thing: friends often commented on my healthy eating habits. I’m the one who brought roasted Brussels sprouts and coleslaw to gatherings. And I still got cancer.

I never expected to cure cancer through diet and lifestyle changes; with faith and prayers I trusted traditional medicine and God for that.

Now I’m in recovery. Hopefully holistic decisions I make about things like food, rest, exercise, stress and spirituality, combined with medicine, will help prevent its return.

My mom taught us balance is everything.

All will be well.