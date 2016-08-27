'Texting Thru Cancer': Sometimes slowing down brings life into sharp relief

A bright spot in a backyard tree caught my eye. A cardinal? No. A red sassafras leaf.

Fall is coming.

Earlier, I feared what summer might bring. As its end approaches, a fresh attitude is unfolding, like a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis.

Jim and other Master Gardeners have a monarch exhibit at this week’s Indiana County Fair, explaining the wonders of these fragile creatures and what we can do to help them survive.

They’re disappearing; I have yet to spot one in 2016.

Luckily, I’ve seen their tiny solitary eggs on the bottom side of milkweed leaves, so there could be monarchs in our future. The white eggs are so small Jim uses a hand-held microscope to view their delicate pattern.

Monarchs, like hope, seem to have impossible beginnings yet evolve into something that inspire us to look up.

Small encounters with the natural world are a metaphor for “the butterfly effect.” This is the notion that minute influences — like a butterfly beating its wings — may impact climatic conditions a world away.

Whether this actually happens or not, some of nature’s smallest gifts have enriched this summer of my retreat. One of them, blue chicory, edges country roads like little welcome signs.

Birds are gifts with wings. Walking our goldendoodle in the early-morning shade, I saw a goldfinch perched on a coneflower wavering in the cool breeze. It meant purple bull thistles have gone to seed and been transformed into goldfinch feeders.

Sure enough, a prickly thistle is bowed over out back, heavy with the burden of its abundance.

It makes me want to bow as well before the Creator of these common splendors. St. Anthony of the desert lacked worldly comforts like books but said, “my book is the nature of created things and whenever I want to read the word of God, it is usually right in front of me.”

His heart wasn’t always seeking more stuff, more adventures, more flavors. These don’t satisfy or settle my heart when worries threaten, either. Like St. Anthony, on a mini-scale, I find retreating from the world a bit refocuses and refuels me.

Retreat is in the family of words that begin with “re,” like renew, restore, replenish, repent. Many seem related in some way to turning back or going home, like a prodigal.

A retreat to me means slowing down, sometimes to a standstill. It has less to do with singing “Kumbaya” and more with quieting the pace of my noisy busyness.

A friend asked me if I’m always on the go. Pretty much. I need retreats this summer not because of breast cancer, but because I have a hurried heart.

My thesaurus puts “hurry” in the same category as “busy.” Dash. Haste. Push. Rush. I’ve spent most of my years careening through this list.

The opposite? Calm. Quiet. Rest. Wait. All hard, for this “Type-A” girl.

A retreat can be a state of mind and spirit. Interior retreats, even brief ones, slip me off of the first list and onto the second. It’s like going from a raging creek to smooth waters in a kayak.

Our front porch — which is really a breezeway — is my personal sanctuary. I’m usually alone here, but sometimes a friend joins me. We listen to Carolina wrens and a Japanese waterfall hidden in the carved out section of a towering blue spruce.

For decades that tree has sheltered our breezeway from wind and storm. Now I feel sheltered from the emotional storms many people with serious conditions suffer.

Me: “My energy’s been at zero right now so I’m learning how to do nothing and do it well.”

Girlfriend: “My neighbor and I used to discuss whether we accomplished anything today. We talked about how we humans think we have to be busy all the time, but God is pleased when we can just ‘be’ before Him. Enjoy the ‘being process.’”

Me: “Yes, I’ve talked about just ‘being’ before, but now I’m learning to walk the talk.”

I hear both sadness and promise in the voice of One who urges, “In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength. But you were unwilling” (Isa. 30:15, NASB).

Forgive us, Lord.

Slowing down in our culture isn’t easy. As autumn draws near, the pace only quickens for most people. Finding balance begins with making space for quiet reflection.

I’m grateful I’m at a point in life when I can focus on the wonder of a single leaf. And I’m still on the lookout for a monarch.

All will be well.