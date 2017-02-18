'Texting Thru Cancer': Suffering does not have the last word

The waiting room is full of people. I’m here for daily radiation treatments, others for chemotherapy. Lined faces show how resilient — and fragile — we humans are. Life is precious. And often short.

I wonder how many have asked, “Why, God? Why this? Why now?”

Why must be the oldest question.

The psalmist boldly asked, “Why do you sleep, O Lord? … Why do you hide your face? Why do you forget our affliction ...?” (Psalm 44:23-24 NRSV)

That’s how I felt when I learned a young mother died from ovarian cancer. She had family, friends and an army of weary prayer warriors.

We weren’t close friends but stayed in touch via Facebook, where I saw her death posted. At that moment the Grammys were parading stars across my TV screen. I immediately switched off all that empty glamour and hype.

I needed time and space to lament.

Why do you let cancer happen, Jesus?

Why didn’t you do what I wanted?

Why, why, why ...

There are times when I’m more ready to question God than to praise him, like honest cries found in the Bible. Bottles of tears. Fasting and sackcloth. Every Hebrew suffered personal and communal grief.

“Lament gazes unflinchingly at the present reality of pain and at God’s apparent slowness to save,” writes G. Brooke Lester in “Psalms of Lament” on the website Bible Odyssey.

Most of our lamenting is done privately. We feel it’s important to put on a happy brave face for others, which can be as senseless as Hollywood’s red carpet.

When my African daughter’s birth mother died, she was15 hours away at college. It was days before she was called home. She reached there in time for the funeral but was absent during the week of communal mourning, deeply missing the chance to pour out her heart with her siblings and others who grieved.

Laments there may be noisy and excessive to Western ears and eyes, but grief is expected to end with the funeral. In Africa there are too many needless deaths to allow mourning to continue for long.

Here tears are more often wept into a pillow than in public. When I’m hurting, I ache for someone to enter into my darkness and sit with me in silence.

Are you in this deep hole with me, Lord?

I think so. I think God is bigger than all my “whys.”

He embraces whatever I’m going through — my anger, tears, my raw sense of betrayal — because I’m his child and he is my God.

Nowhere and no one is beyond his concern, whether I feel his presence or only his gaping absence.

Hope springs forth in the book of Lamentations in the middle of a long sad dirge, unexpected as daffodils blooming in Pittsburgh this February:

“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” (Lam.3:22-23 ESV)

Hope. It rings out in the strangest places.

In Christ’s prayer in Gethsemane: “If you will, let this cup pass from me”; in his moan from Mount Calvary:

“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

Why, of all things, do these give me hope? Because they affirm Jesus understands human grief. He’s been there. He’s made my sorrows his own.

A crucifix declares the wounds in his hands and feet are real; an empty cross proclaims nails couldn’t hold him.

The long itinerary of Christ’s journey — from manger to cross to resurrection — tells us we have a friend by our side. We’re not alone as we move inch by inch, like barefoot pilgrims on a rocky path, toward soul-healing.

A friend posted Jesus’ words at his last gathering with friends: “In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33 ESV)

Take heart.

There is more to the story.

Christ is here. Christ is now.

Suffering doesn’t have the final word.

All will be well.