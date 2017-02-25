'Texting Thru Cancer': 'Survivor,' cancer edition: outwit, outpray, outlast

Volunteers on TV’s “Survivor” are marooned in remote locales where they eat grubs, shiver in open shelters and compete in challenges, trying to “outwit, outplay, and outlast” their opponents. (And win a million bucks.)

Then there’s me, a cancer survivor.

About 11 million others also are “living with or beyond cancer.” (McMillan Cancer Support, U.K.)

Maybe that describes you or someone you love.

Unlike contestants on reality television, we didn’t volunteer for this gig.

There are great prizes though, like more time with family. And mornings. And sunsets.

To mark the end of my active therapy, I’m momentarily considering the territory I’ve traversed and landmarks along the way.

This trip began in my bedroom when I discovered a pea-sized tumor. Next came stops for a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy, all at Indiana hospital’s Women’s Center, plus a PET scan in a mobile unit. With barely time to catch a breath, I chose out-patient surgery to remove a breast.

Then we waited.

Lab work revealed a couple of malignant lymph nodes in biopsied tissue, one with a “leaky” perimeter that spelled danger. Fear inched in with each new report.

More tests, more waiting.

Cancer cells were found with a “high aggression rate.” We sought a second opinion in Pittsburgh that confirmed my next steps — six months of chemotherapy and seven weeks of daily radiation sessions.

I felt sucked into a dizzying medical whirlwind. Faith was my lifeline, holding my feet to the ground.

I repeated promises like: “I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jer. 29:11 TLB)

In the long run, good triumphs. In the short run, I have minor side effects of radiation, including an inflamed block of skin on my chest. Those who’ve traveled this route say it will calm down to permanent tan, possibly sensitive to heat and cold.

Fatigue makes me feel like a road-weary warrior with thin emotional armor, but spring’s early-bird special this February has fortified me. A bit of sunshine is again my comrade.

On Thursday, with Jim at my side, I “rang the bell” and danced a little victory dance, celebrating the final session of my radiation regimen.

Ten years of daily anti-hormone medicine is next on my plate, hopefully my final medical intervention.

A doctor says this is the best way to prevent cancer’s recurrence for those with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer cells. A year ago, floating in a bubble far from cancer’s anguish, I had no idea what those words meant.

Today I’d be in a more threatening place if I had not found a small hard lump near my armpit and responded quickly.

Please ladies, do monthly self-breast exams and have an annual mammogram if you’re over 40. If you learn troubling results, don’t be a lone ranger. No one should go through struggles alone.

Unlike TV rivals who connive to be “sole survivor,” I’m circled by loving folks who enfold me with care, helping me outlast, outpray and outwit cancer and fear.

A sign on my desk before I retired said, “Fear or Peace. You get to chose.” I pray for inner tranquility when worry — fear’s precursor — begins to wiggle into my brain. There’s not enough space in my head for both.

A mentor who’s traveled with me sent the following email. I pray this for all who need it:

You’re wrapped in the loving arms of our Great God. It will take time to feel your energetic self but it certainly is around the corner. Be patient with yourself.

Your life will never be the same again, but better. Everything you know will be richer and more meaningful and you will take nothing for granted ...

People have come into your life, that wouldn’t have. You have learned to rely on others more. ... You are touched by God to continue his work in the same and different ways. You are in my constant prayers.

Ash Wednesday this week marks the beginning of Lent, but for me every day is Resurrection Day.

I’m a survivor.

I have a future and a hope.

All will be well.