'Texting Thru Cancer': Wrestling till a blessing comes

Fog seeps into the valley below our home on mornings like this, filling it like a mythical silver lake that emerges while we sleep. Until the sun melts it away, it’s hard to tell what is real.

I live surrounded by natural beauty, but it all depends on who and where you are whether that is also your reality.

At the county fair I visited a breast cancer awareness display that pictured women fighting this disease from across Pennsylvania. I went early in the day when no one else was there, planning to weave my way through their life-size stories.

I’m sure there were encouraging testimonies but I felt overwhelmed by the world that day and turned away after viewing only a few.

So many around the globe know only sorrow and too much of what happens is anything but good.

I don’t want to gloss over the losses others endure or bury them under layers of pious fog that makes them seem less real.

Questioning God is part of being human. In “Making Space for God,” author Don Postema says honestly confronting and struggling with God is found in many biblical stories and Psalms. I don’t need to use religious sounding words when I’m asking God hard questions.

Look at Jacob, who wrestled with God’s angel and earned the name Israel, which Postema translates as “God Wrestler.” Genesis 32:26-28 (HCSB) picks up their conversation after wrestling all night:

“Then He said to Jacob, ‘Let Me go, for it is daybreak.’ But Jacob said, ‘I will not let You go unless You bless me.’”

“‘What is your name,’ the man asked. ‘Jacob,’ he replied. ‘You name will no longer be Jacob,’ He said. ‘It will be Israel because you have struggled with God and with men and have prevailed.’”

My faith is built upon those who followed Jacob and also wrestled. Somehow in the midst of struggle, I, like Jacob, come to know God more intimately. Perhaps that’s because it is impossible to wrestle from a distance.

Author and retired seminary professor Roberta Bondi also encourages honesty with God, especially if we’re disappointed in or feel far from him: “If you have a lot to say to God, go ahead and say it. Tell God how angry you are. … But leave a lot of time just to sit quietly in the presence of God.”

Me, to a friend with ongoing challenges: “Real life is hard. My heart is with you as a survivor!”

Friend: “Sometimes it is just really hard for us to see God’s goodness in the moment.”

Yes, it is.

In a radical departure from submission to life’s cruelties, Postema says Polish rabbi and theologian Abraham Heschel wrote after the terrors of Auschwitz, “The refusal to accept the harshness of God’s ways in the name of his love (is) an authentic form of prayer.”

Rejecting easy answers in the face of evil and pain then can be as acceptable in God’s sight as thanking him for his mysterious ways.

I was mulling over this when our Kenyan daughter Elizabeth stopped by for breakfast.

We met through a university program in 2004 and are now family in the most important ways. Our two grandsons by blood live in New Zealand, but right now my husband and I have three Kenyan grandchildren in our small town to enjoy.

Elizabeth told us about her residency as a hospital chaplain and her call to be there for patients. At the same time, she has an ongoing personal mission to educate blind children among her native tribe on the other side of the world.

Elizabeth has lived through many hardships, including losing both parents when she was young and being separated from her husband and daughters for six agonizing years during war and famine.

Our lives and stories were woven together during those years. Being with Elizabeth helps me put things in perspective. The faith she inherited from her Maasai grandfather, a pioneer Christian, shines brighter than any questions she has wrestled with in the dark.

Before leaving, Elizabeth prayed. She spoke a blessing upon us, each rounded African tone rising like sweet incense to God as she recounted and praised his faithfulness.

That was yesterday. In the early shadows of today I wait for the sun to come out of hiding, trusting God with my heart while my head continues to swirl with concerns for our fractured world.

Jacob wrestled in the dark until a blessing came, then hobbled into the light. Like him, my limping faith sustains me, even when it’s hard to write the last line of this column.

All will be well.