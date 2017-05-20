'Texting Thru Recovery': Switching places brings surprises and support

Trading places is a rite of passage for twins. My sister and I pulled a switcheroo for an afternoon in high school.

Everything went along fine except my French teacher surprised the class with a pop quiz — it must have been multiple choice because Marilyn managed to pass it. (And the teacher gave me credit. That’s grace!)

Another time, for our senior prom, we wore identical gowns and I came out of the restroom of the State College Holiday Inn to find both our dates waiting. I hooked my arms in theirs and laughing, allowed them both to escort me back to our table. Her date — now husband of 47 years — figured things out pretty quickly.

Our college roommates were twins, too, when IUP required a swim test to graduate. One twin could swim. Her sister couldn’t. Guess who passed the test. Twice.

On a subliminal level that probably could be traced back to the womb, Marilyn tried trading places with me after I was hospitalized with side effects from chemo. Distance and decades living apart couldn’t diminish her piercing grief. When I lost my hair, hers thinned, then stopped growing. After mine returned, hers took on its usual luster.

Sis: “I just totally identified with your pain. My whole body responded.”

I’m glad for health’s return, for both of us.

Jim and I have traded places a few times, too.

When I worked full time my retired hubby took over much of my household load, easing my evenings. I came home the first night of a new job to find dinner on the grill and the table set on the deck. Cancer came along after I retired and Jim shouldered more duties. I felt both guilty and grateful.

This spring he had knee replacement surgery and we switched places again.

It was my turn.

I drove him places, supplied him with ice bags, rubbed his back and sought to care for him as well as he’s cared for me.

Kind acts assume immeasurable value in times of stress. My big sister Carol’s hairdresser noticed she stopped tinting her hair last year. Carol said this was a small way she could symbolically stand beside me. We’re definitely from the same branch of the family tree.

A writing friend was also touched by kindness during chemotherapy. She was surprised to find her friends all wore hats one Sunday in church and sent me a photo of them gathered round her, a chorus of smiling support.

Some words come back to haunt us. Other times we find an unsuspected blessing in them, as I did in this post by my youngest daughter before cancer surgery:

“Every morning growing up, as I headed to the bus stop, my mama would utter the same words of encouragement: ‘Make it a good day.’ As she prepares for a mastectomy, cancer treatments and discovers a path to healing, I hope she can heed her own advice, and find glimpses of joy, hope, and peace every day. You are a fierce lady. Make it a good day.”

My son posted recently: “A year ago my mom was at an uncertain place with her discovery of breast cancer. I’m so thankful that she is healthy and vibrant for Mother’s Day this weekend. Love you, mom!”

My children, comforting and celebrating, switching roles with their mama.

On a faith level, the trade of a lifetime is still happening. Jesus became vulnerable like me so that I might find my strength in him.

Surrendering to God doesn’t come without struggle.

It means exchanging my mind for the mind of Christ, my heart for the heart of Christ, my will for his. If by his grace I stay on this bumpy road without swerving, someday he will have all of me, and I will have all of him.

Sitting in the dappled shade of a birch overhanging our deck this bright May afternoon, that possibility infuses me with hope.

All will be well.