'Texting Thru Recovery': Thoughts on journeys, pauses and promises

A quiet village cemetery in Boalsburg provided the setting for a reverent act still repeated today.

Elementary teacher and Boalsburg enthusiast Mrs. Cortez told students about a grieving widow and two teenage girls scattering garden flowers on graves of fallen Civil War heroes in 1864.

They promised to meet and do it the following year, making the village one of a couple dozen towns contending for the birthplace of Memorial Day.

In 1959 sixth-graders from my State College neighborhood were bused to the school where Mrs. Cortez was also principal. One spring in the ’90s I traveled with a couple of my children back to Boalsburg for the Memorial Day festival.

Imagine my delight to find Mrs. Cortez still there, seated in a rocking chair in the sunshine, eyes twinkling, ready to talk history.

Memorial and Labor Day weekends bookend childhood’s sweetest pause — summer vacation. July Fourth sparkles in the center, like flaming candles on a birthday cake.

American summer holidays are all rooted in sacrifice; for generations picnics, parades and community gatherings have added flavor to celebrations.

We often traveled with our children over holidays to my parents’ pine-paneled cottage on the lake. The first chilly dip of the season came in Pocono waters. There were boat rides with Grandpa. A yellow canoe. Fish frying in a pan. Card games with Grandma. Visits with cousins. And a loft where raindrops on the roof provided a nodding rhythm for napping or reading a book under the eaves.

My parents, the cottage and those days are passed. At times wistful, I’m mostly grateful for a bright today after cancer’s unexpected shadow, and convinced there is a time for everything.

A wise young friend messaged: “Trusting all will be well. I believe it more and more. It certainly doesn’t mean that all of it will feel good, but it will be well. Peace to you and yours.”

Her thought suggests a journey with a promise, like Sarah and Abraham’s, forerunners of the faith.

God commanded them to “Go” and off they went. Believing God’s promises, even when they fumbled.

In “Wishful Thinking” Frederick Buechner writes: “Faith is better understood as a verb than as a noun, as a process than as a possession. It is an on-again-off-again rather than once-and-for-all. Faith is not being sure where you’re going but going anyway. A journey without maps.”

My roomie from a pilgrimage across the sea returned to Ireland last summer and messaged me: “I walked the labyrinth yesterday at Glendalough. Bill did, too, as well as our friends. Father Michael asked us to think of our journeys — how our story fits with God’s story & who goes with us. I told him later I couldn’t be in that place without thinking of my friend who was with me last year. In a holy moment in a holy place, our prayers ascended for you!”

What more could we want than friends who pray for us?

More and more, we seem to journey without spiritual maps or mental guardrails. Perils of traveling today differ from the past. Take drivers texting. Drivers on drugs. Road rage, and worse.

How we approach others, especially on jammed highways (picture the Schuylkill Expressway, where it’s always rush hour), shouts louder than words our response to stress and other people.

It helps to view other drivers just like ourselves, with miles to go before they sleep — aware that screaming kids, growling stomachs, cranky bosses and Penguin hockey scores — good or bad — can fog the windshield through which they see the road ahead.

I wrote a “Traveling Prayer” to help a friend stay cool behind the wheel:

Slow me down, Lord

I’m a storm, but you are strong

I flail and wail, but you are calm

Deliver me from evil, and myself

You wait on corners

and in the pauses, Lord

Jesus, beside me

Spirit, within

That, and a little coffee

is all I need to get

from here to there

and home again.

For travelers on the road of life this summer, may there be happy pauses between the potato salad and the apple pie. And unseen angels along the route.

God says to those who follow his ways that “you will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.” (Deuteronomy 28:6 NIV)

That’s a promise.

Coming or going, we’re homeward bound.

All will be well.