The first 90 days

Starting a new job is an exciting time — especially if it’s your first full-time job. It also has pitfalls that can get your career off to a bad start. Employers give a new worker three months to fit in — sometimes it is a formal probation period. The first-time worker needs to learn, adjust and transition.

LEARNING

There’s a lot to learn — more than your job duties. Getting to know your individual co-workers is a big task. The last thing you want to do is get off on the wrong foot with them. Learn the unwritten rules of company culture that dictate office behavior.

Some larger companies have an actual “employee handbook” that spells out the inner workings of a business. It will explain such things as the procedure for calling off work — when you have to call, who you have to speak to, etc. A new worker was terminated for not calling off in a proper manner. “Nobody told me that,” he protested. I explained that it was in the employee handbook and he admitted never opening it and tossing it in his sock drawer. The handbook contains very practical information about leave and use of benefits.

Some things you must learn by asking, such as how to transfer a telephone call. Other things must be learned by observation, such as the informal inner workings of the staff. For example, Dick may be the official supervisor, but Jane really runs things.

ADJUST

The person just out of college will be in a new environment. Probably they will be the youngest person in the office and attempting to relate to people who are mostly married and concerned with home affairs. Maybe the new worker was a BMOC, but now they are on the bottom of the totem pole.

Workers who do not last the first three months rarely are terminated because they cannot do the work, but more frequently because they do not fit in. I referred a middle-aged homemaker to her first job. She was very grateful and excited. Two weeks later she came to the employment office to tell me that she had quit. As a pastor’s wife, she was not used to the language use in the office. Sometimes it’s either fit in or move on.

TRANSITION

Whether you are coming fresh out of trade school or moving from one job to another, things will be done differently. It is highly tempting to tell your new co-workers, “That’s not how we were taught or how we did it at …”

Jobs with the same title may be done differently at different companies. What may meet standards at ABC might not cut it at XYZ.

PROBATION

The worker who is on probation is expected to work under different rules. Every business has its office politics or gossip. Avoid this. Do not take sides. Perhaps there are rules against eating at one’s desk, but Sally does this and gets away with it. Challenging existing rules is not something a probationary employee should do.