The response to fear

If you’re reading this, you’re still alive.

And if you’re still alive, you’ve overcome — or at least managed to survive — every fear you’ve ever had.

That’s a nice thought, isn’t it? You’re a survivor.

We all feel stronger when we look back at fears we’ve overcome. It feels good, and it should!

As with all animals, human fear is an autonomic cavalcade of chemistry that’s hard to control. Feelings of fear are the result of a complex mix of serotonin, adrenaline, dopamine, oxytocin and other chemicals that are released into our systems. It’s a process that’s not within our control.

And we humans have this thing called “self-awareness” that exacerbates our fears.

Where most animals merely respond or react, we analyze, ruminate, worry and plan. Fear keeps us up at night, it affects our eating habits, closes us off from others.

Continuous fear can even push some to wash it all down with alcohol or some other mind-numbing substance.

At work, fear can be the greatest block to progress and employee engagement. We entrepreneurs have the obligation to move things forward, never standing long in a state of complacency.

But when we make significant changes or set challenging goals, fear is a natural result.

It’s not just we, ourselves, who feel it, either. Fears also affect others in our organizations who must deal with them.

In the business world, these fears rarely trigger the fight or flight response, but they can cause people to freeze up like deer in the headlights.

When that happens, it’s your job to set them free.

But how?

The first place to start is not today.

It’s some time ago when you built trust with your staff. If you haven’t yet done that, you’d better get started right now before the next challenge. Without trust, you’re going nowhere.

Second, build their confidence.

Remind them how unnerved they were prior to the last challenge — right before they conquered it.

You’ve led them through tough stuff before and you can all do it again.

Third, help the staff freely identify each of their fears, then help them generate their own solutions.

Staff problem-solving is crucial: They can sink your ship, or be the key to your success.

Finally, empower them to act, and to act with accountability.

There is no better motivator than the freedom to do, combined with the responsibility to have done.

Fear is a rational human response to change, but your response to fear need not be irrational.

Not everyone will agree with me here, but I believe it’s important to steep in the depth of your fears for a short time. Your body is telling you something for a reason and it’s healthy to recognize it.

Fear is a powerful motivator, so let it do its work. If you’re feeling fearful, think of it as a means to an end.

Just don’t be tempted to wallow in self-pity or allow that fear to stymie your progress.